Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation First Quarter 2023 Webcast Conference Call

Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's first quarter 2023 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
(China Standard Time)
DATE: Friday, May 12, 2023
TIME:  8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

WEBCAST
The call will be webcast live at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/496fcwj6

CONFERENCE CALL
Please register in advance for the conference call at:   
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8af784294cda4ffd922600e49250090e

REPLAY
Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.
https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations
Tel:   +86 21-20812800
Email: IR@smics.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-first-quarter-2023-webcast-conference-call-301795460.html

SOURCE SMIC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.