INTRODUCING NOWADAYS, THE FIRST NATIONALLY AVAILABLE CANNABIS-INFUSED SPIRIT

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nowadays launches as the first nationally available cannabis-infused spirit. Available in Low Dose and Micro Dose, Nowadays delivers a light and buzzy experience in a familiar format 750ml Bottle. The brand was developed to bridge the gap between non-alcoholic and alcoholic products, creating the perfect middle ground to achieve a social buzz without negative after-effects.

Crafted in a bottle that fits in on any bar cart, Nowadays is intended for consumption in a similar fashion to alcohol. It can be enjoyed as a shot, poured over ice or mixed into a cocktail. Unlike edibles, both varieties of Nowadays are designed to have a quick and consistent onset time, delivering a gentle lift within 15 minutes of consumption.

"We created Nowadays to change the future of how we drink with an easy entry point to cannabis that can be enjoyed in place of alcohol," said Justin Tidwell, Nowadays Co-Founder.

"The future of the cannabis industry is dependent on creating the next generation of products that will draw in mass market consumers. By leading with a low dose of THC packaged in a familiar format, we are excited to be at the forefront of this new chapter."

With a fruit-forward tasting profile and zero cannabis taste, Nowadays is made for any occasion. Each 1.5 oz serving contains only 10 calories and 2 mg of sugar, providing a light and easy-to-drink beverage option, whether you're drinking socially or on your own. Now available for purchase online via direct-to-consumer and in select retailers, Nowadays has two varieties to choose from:

Nowadays Micro Dose: 2 mg THC per 1.5 oz serving (33MG THC per 750ml bottle), delivering a light buzz and controllable experience that is especially ideal for new cannabis consumers.

Nowadays Low Dose: 6 mg THC per 1.5 oz serving (100MG THC per 750ml bottle), offering a stronger buzz for the experienced cannabis consumer.

"As cannabis legislation and regulations are constantly evolving, we're proud to be the first cannabis-infused spirit with mass market availability," said Anthony Puterman, Nowadays Co-Founder. "We intentionally developed Nowadays as a low dose cannabis product to be able to reach as many consumers as possible and look forward to expanding our retail presence in the coming months."

Nowadays is currently available to consumers 21 years and older across 35+ states, online at trynowadays.com and at select retailers. The 33 mg THC Micro Dose bottles retail for $39.99, and the 100 mg THC Low Dose bottles retail for $59.99. For more information and availability, visit trynowadays.com and follow along on TikTok and Instagram at @trynowadays.

About Nowadays

Founded in 2023 by longtime friends and entrepreneurs, the company exists to put a new spin on drinking. Nowadays is a cannabis-infused spirit designed to deliver a light and buzzy experience without the negative effects of alcohol. Refreshingly different, Nowadays brings together natural fruit flavors with a crisp finish and low doses of THC for the happiest of happy hours. Mix it, sip it, serve it on the rocks. Whether you're drinking or not drinking, this lively spirit provides an uplifting experience for any occasion. Nowadays is available direct-to-consumer in more than 35 states and can be found in select designated retailers. For more information, visit trynowadays.com and follow along on social media @trynowadays .

