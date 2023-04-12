Evermed, ACC launch ACC Anywhere, the "Netflix of Cardiology"

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermed and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) have announced the launch of ACC Anywhere, a new content hub that provides cardiologists around the world with on-demand access to the latest clinical knowledge. The hub contains original content from five conferences including ACC's 2022 and 2023 Annual Scientific Session, with additional conferences to be added in the future.

ACC Anywhere is a new content hub that provides cardiologists with on-demand access to the latest clinical knowledge.

Evermed was selected to collaborate with ACC due to its advanced AI-powered recommender engine and its ability to effectively deliver medical education content 365 days per year. In addition, Evermed's technology will help drive yearlong engagement to ensure that users are able to consume content anytime, anywhere, and take full advantage of all that ACC Anywhere has to offer.

The combination of ACC's premier content and Evermed's modern technology will ensure that cardiologists around the world can stay up-to-date on the latest advances in the field and provide better patient care.

"Education from live conferences is the cornerstone of ensuring cardiovascular care team members are current on the newest research and practices in the field and able to provide the highest quality care to their patients," said Katie Berlacher, MD, FACC, ACC Lifelong Learning Oversight Committee Chair. "Through our collaboration with Evermed, we're ensuring that the premier educational content provided by the ACC is available on-demand and accessible to clinicians around the world."

"We are proud that our technology was chosen by one of the most influential cardiology associations in the world," said Bozidar Jovicevic, MD, MBA, CEO of Evermed. "Cardiologists are pressed for time more than ever, hence personalized, Netflix-like content curation combined with a modern, intuitive user interface enables them to stay up-to-date despite their busy schedule."

To learn more about ACC Anywhere, which is available to health care providers around the world, visit www.acc.org/accanywhere.

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org or follow @ACCinTouch.

Evermed's mission is to use technology to amplify medical education. Evermed does this through software licensing that enables life sciences organizations globally to launch their own, on-demand, personalized Netflix-like content hubs within 30-90 days so they can engage HCPs and patients directly and repeatedly. HCPs from more than 120 countries have accessed content through Evermed-powered hubs over the past four years.

View original content:

SOURCE American College of Cardiology