BPOC Launches Atlas Clinical Research, a Premier Clinical Research Site Platform

Simultaneously forms strategic partnership with Rochester Clinical Research, marking the foundational clinical research site of the new platform

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPOC , a pure-play healthcare investor with over 25 years of experience in middle market private equity, today announced the launch of Atlas Clinical Research ("Atlas"), a therapeutically-driven clinical site network built on centralized process excellence and integrated technology, led by experienced pharmaceutical executive, Mark Scullion as Chief Executive Officer. As part of the launch, Atlas has formed a strategic partnership with Rochester Clinical Research ("RCR"), an experienced research site having conducted over 1,000 clinical trials involving 55,000 study volunteers.

BPOC, Mr. Scullion, and the team at RCR formed Atlas to build a high-performing clinical research site network through acquisition and organic growth leveraging a centralized platform that will solve critical pain points for pharmaceutical sponsors. RCR is the foundational research site on which the subsequent network will be modeled. RCR and Atlas' shared mission to provide quality care to volunteers, build quality teams and collect quality data for sponsors, will be the core tenets of the network.

"RCR's successful history, scale and therapeutic expertise makes it the ideal platform from which to launch our broader strategy in the clinical research site market," said BPOC Partner Troy Phillips. "We are thrilled to partner with Mark Scullion, the Larrabee family, and the entire team at RCR, to leverage our operational expertise and network to build a leading clinical research site business." Founded in 1994 by Patricia Larrabee, RCR is a multi-therapeutic clinical research "super site" operating out of a state-of-the-art facility serving trial volunteers in Rochester, NY and the surrounding five counties. The site conducts trials across a variety of study topics including but not limited to, cardiovascular, gastroenterology, vaccines, mental health, pain and women's healthcare. Ms. Larrabee has joined the board of Atlas in an advisory role.

"We are extremely proud of everything that we have achieved in RCR's almost three decades of providing access to clinical research studies, and are excited to continue to deliver efficient, friendly and caring service as a part of Atlas," said Adam Larrabee, President of RCR. "BPOC is a true industry leader with over 25 years of healthcare experience, and I am confident that this strategic partnership will help propel RCR into the next phase of growth."

"RCR has invested significantly in capabilities and technology and is a meaningful first step in executing on our strategy to create a platform of scale built on centralized management and sophisticated systems with greater strength to partner effectively with sponsors and CROs," said Mark Scullion.

Mr. Scullion has spent more than 15 years in the clinical research industry and brings a unique understanding of the site selection process and value needs of pharmaceutical sponsors. Mark was most recently the Global Head of Trial Monitoring for Novartis AG, and previously held leadership roles at Syneos Health and IQVIA, where he developed novel approaches to clinical trial design and execution. At Novartis, Mr. Scullion led a group of clinical professionals delivering over 300 clinical studies in partnership with 14,000 investigative sites across the world.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as financial advisor and Barclay Damon LLP served as legal counsel to the Larrabee family in connection with the transaction. Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to BPOC and Oxford Finance LLC provided debt financing.

About BPOC

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm and one of the longest tenured, pure-play healthcare private equity firms in the United States, having raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous providers, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations. www.bpoc.com

About Atlas Clinical Research

Atlas Clinical Research is a therapeutically driven clinical research site network built on centralized process excellence and integrated technology. Atlas sites and physicians form a bridge from patients and their families to new treatments that could improve their lives. Atlas specializes in infectious disease, CNS, gastroenterology, cardiovascular, metabolic, and general medicine and plans to expand across the United States to reach a broad and diverse population of waiting patients.

Atlas partners with biopharma sponsors and CROs to find the fastest route to the future of healthcare with a relentless focus on speed, data quality, and patient care across the portfolio.

About Rochester Clinical Research

Founded in 1994 by Patricia Larrabee, RCR is a multi-therapeutic clinical research "super site" operating out of a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Rochester, NY. The Company has ten investigators, nearly 80 total employees and has completed more than 1,000 clinical studies since inception with exceptional patient enrollment and retention results. www.rcrclinical.com

