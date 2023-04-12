Barchart Announces its Grain Merchandising & Technology Conference Set for this September in Nashville

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to the global commodity industry, has announced their Grain Merchandising & Technology Conference , an event which will highlight the solutions and technology driving innovation within grain merchandising and origination. Barchart's conference will bring together grain merchandisers, originators, risk managers, and traders of corn, soybeans and wheat from across North America, and will take place September 10-12, 2023 in Nashville. The conference will feature: market intelligence platforms including cmdtyView; offer management and hedging technology; producer communication tools; customer relationship management; and, grain accounting and contracting solutions.

The conference agenda includes:

Opening night reception and dinner at The Sheraton Grand's Skye Lounge overlooking Nashville , sponsored by iRely

Keynotes, Panels and Breakout Sessions

Exhibit Hall Featuring Industry Service Providers

cmdtyView Training Sessions

Barchart's Hedge Awards, sponsored by StoneX, dinner and live entertainment at Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ

Barchart's cmdtyView Classic Charity Golf Outing at Hermitage Golf Course

Current sponsors of Barchart's Grain Merchandising & Technology Conference include: StoneX (Platinum Sponsor), iRely (Gold Sponsor), Silver Sponsors ADM Investor Services, AgTrax, CQG, Ever.Ag, Gate 39 Media, Saul Ewing LLP, Straits Financial and Vizius Group, and Media Sponsors Farm Progress and Feed & Grain Magazine. To sponsor, please visit www.barchart.com/grainconference .

"We are thrilled to host our grain conference in Nashville this September. We are planning an event concentrated on both grain merchandising topics and networking with industry peers," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "For our panels and breakout sessions, it is important to us to plan the most relevant and timely topics into our conference agenda. And, to provide opportunities for continued discussions and networking, like at our golf event and dinners," added Haraburda.

Early bird pricing is available through June 2023. To purchase your ticket or to reserve a sponsorship, please visit www.barchart.com/grainconference .

Nominations for Barchart's Hedge Awards will open in June 2023. To learn more about the Hedge Awards or for additional questions, please contact Barchart's event team at events@barchart.com .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

