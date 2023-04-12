Ballistic Ventures Founding Partners Kevin Mandia, Barmak Meftah and Ted Schlein to Take the Stage at the 2023 RSA Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballistic Ventures , the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding and incubating entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity, announced today that three of its founding partners – Kevin Mandia, Barmak Meftah and Ted Schlein – will participate in the 2023 RSA Conference (RSAC). Taking place April 24-27 in San Francisco, RSAC is one of the world's largest cybersecurity conferences and brings together industry leaders, experts and practitioners from across the globe.

RSA Conference attendees are invited to engage with the Ballistic team during the following sessions:

Monday, April 24 from 8:30-9:20 a.m. – Ballistic General Partner Ted Schlein will lead the panel " Misinformation is the New Malware ." Joined by panelists Lisa Kaplan , CEO of Alethea; Yoel Roth , the former head of trust and safety at Twitter; and Kenneth White , First Amendment expert and Founding Partner at Brown White & Osborn, Schlein and the group will explore the growing threat of disinformation and the role that cybersecurity professionals must play to protect truth. – Ballistic General Partnerwill lead the panel "." Joined by panelists, CEO of Alethea;, the former head of trust and safety at Twitter; and, First Amendment expert and Founding Partner at Brown White & Osborn, Schlein and the group will explore the growing threat of disinformation and the role that cybersecurity professionals must play to protect truth.

Monday, April 24 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. – Ballistic General Partner Barmak Meftah will serve as one of the five judges for the prestigious Innovation Sandbox . Meftah and fellow judges will hear on-stage presentations from the competition's top-10 finalists and will select a winner based on what they feel is the solution most likely to make an impact in cybersecurity over the next 12 months. – Ballistic General Partnerwill serve as one of the five judges for the prestigious. Meftah and fellow judges will hear on-stage presentations from the competition's top-10 finalists and will select a winner based on what they feel is the solution most likely to make an impact in cybersecurity over the next 12 months.

Wednesday, April 26 from 11:10-11:30 a.m. – Ballistic Strategic Partner Kevin Mandia , who also serves as CEO of Mandiant, will keynote a talk on " The State of Cybersecurity – Year in Review ." His talk will reflect on the conflict and macro-economic pressures that impacted the cyber attack landscape last year. – Ballistic Strategic Partner, who also serves as CEO of Mandiant, will keynote a talk on "." His talk will reflect on the conflict and macro-economic pressures that impacted the cyber attack landscape last year.

"We're thrilled to have Barmak, Kevin and Ted participate in this year's RSA Conference. The cybersecurity threat landscape has evolved significantly in the past year, marked by a surge in ransomware attacks, the spread of misinformation, increased adoption of AI, the rise of zero-trust architecture, and more. As remote work and other trends continue to increase the attack surface for organizations, it's even more imperative that we come together to share learnings and best practices," said Jake Seid, General Partner at Ballistic Ventures. "On and off the RSA stage, the Ballistic team will be looking for innovative technology and talented entrepreneurs to join us in tackling cybersecurity's latest challenges."

For more information about Ballistic Ventures, please visit https://ballisticventures.com/ .

About Ballistic Ventures

Ballistic Ventures is a venture capital firm solely dedicated to early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related companies. The partners have spent their entire careers defending against every cyber threat conceivable. Members of the firm have founded, operated and funded over 90 successful cybersecurity firms – including Abnormal Security, AlienVault, Arbitrum (Offchain Labs), ArcSight, Arkose Labs, Fortify, Interos, ISS, Mandiant and Shape Security – led over 10,000 security professionals globally, and have 40+ years of experience in venture capital. The Ballistic portfolio includes Aembit, Alethea, ArmorCode, Concentric AI, Nudge Security, Oligo Security, Pangea, Perygee, Talon Cyber Security and Veza. Our experience provides entrepreneurs impactful support from people focused on the same mission. Our networks and relationships open doors for our founders. Learn more at ballisticventures.com .

