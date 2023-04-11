U.S. News & World Report Releases Preview of Outcomes-Focused Grad Rankings

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global leader in education rankings, released today preview articles detailing the outcomes-focused methodology changes and included the top ranked Best Graduate Schools in the 2023-2024 Best Law Schools and 2023-2024 Best Medical Schools: Research categories.* The detailed rankings and supporting journalism for all of the 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools will be released in full on April 18, 2023.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

As education costs continue to soar, students and their families are increasingly focused on the student experience and career opportunities that education can offer. Therefore, in the 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools, U.S. News places a greater emphasis on outcomes, recognizing that students' ultimate goal in attending graduate school is likely to become a practicing professional and utilize their degree in either the private sector or public interest work.

"We develop our education rankings with the purpose of empowering students with helpful information to make one of the most important – and most expensive – decisions of their lives," said Eric Gertler, U.S. News Executive Chairman and CEO. "We are releasing these previews now to share the top 14 schools in the two categories that have gotten the most attention in the media, which represent approximately 10 percent of their respective student populations. We will release the complete graduate schools rankings on April 18, at which point we hope the attention will be focused on those schools that represent the remaining 90 percent of students seeking to make the best choice for their legal and/or medical education."

As a journalistic enterprise, U.S. News has been analyzing all fields of education for more than 30 years and has introduced prospective students – including those who do not have access to the resources and connections that are associated with the top law and medical schools – to a wide set of academic institutions.

"As we continue to refine the rankings over time, I'm proud of the work Bob Morse and our data journalists did this year in particular to ensure outcomes were a top priority within our methodology," said Stephanie Salmon, senior vice president of data and information strategy at U.S. News. "While substantive changes can produce volatility, this year's methodology will further help students find the schools that are right for them."

*The 2023-2024 Best Graduate School Rankings are considered final when published on USNews.com in their entirety on April 18, 2023.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.