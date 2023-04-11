Jon Rahm Prepares for Winning The 2023 Masters Using Full Swing Technology

Rahm uses Full Swing's Pro 2.0 Simulator, Virtual Green and KIT Launch Monitor

CARLSBAD, Calif. and AUGUSTA, Ga., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Rahm took home his second major championship in style, winning the 2023 Masters with an amazing come from behind victory after using Full Swing's entire suite of technology. He has the option to prepare in his home using the Full Swing Pro 2.0 Simulator, Virtual Green or to take his Full Swing KIT launch monitor on the range outdoors.

"Practice smarter, play better, win more. That's why I chose Full Swing." - 2023 Masters Champion, Jon Rahm

"I always wanted to be the best player in the world, that hasn't changed," said Rahm when interviewed in his simulator about Full Swing's technology, "Practice smarter, play better, win more. That's why I chose Full Swing."

"We couldn't be more proud of Jon's latest victory," said Full Swing's CEO Ryan Dotters, "We knew from the start this was going to be a very special partnership and we have enjoyed every minute of it, we can't wait to see where it goes next."

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor was developed for Tiger Woods after years of him using Full Swing's indoor simulator and after using on the range at major championships in 2022. From there other champions, like Jon Rahm, took notice and started to practice for the world's biggest stages using the Full Swing KIT. Featuring an industry-first 5D AI Micro-Doppler Radar with digital processing to provide golfers with absolute accuracy across 16 points of club and ball data along with high-resolution video from its built-in camera.

Golfers around the world can get the same technology that is being trusted on the biggest stage in golf for only $4,999 (with financing options available) by purchasing at FullSwingGolf.com with the industry's only 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology, that has evolved to tri-tracking technology, providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 13 dynamic sport experiences to offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and the NBA's Steph Curry.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

