CBAK Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

DALIAN, China, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $54.46 million , an increase of 95.9% from $27.80 million in the same period of 2021.

Net revenues from batteries used in light electric vehicles were $4.51 million , up by 1035.5% from $0.40 million in the same period of 2021.

Net revenues from batteries used in electric vehicles were $4.68 million , increased by 3,169.2% from $0.14 million in the same period of 2021.

Net revenues from uninterruptible supplies were $18.95 million , up by 101.7% from $9.40 million in the same period of 2021.

Net revenues from manufacturing and sales of raw materials were $26.33 million , up by 47.4% from $17.87 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross profit was $3.78 million , representing an increase of $2.74 million , or 263.1%, from gross profit of $1.04 million for the same period in 2021.

Full Year of 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $248.73 million , an increase of 372.2% from $52.67 million in 2021.

Net revenues from batteries used in light electric vehicles were $6.42 million , up by 775.2% from $0.73 million in 2021.

Net revenues from batteries used in electric vehicles were $4.69 million , increased by 1,824.2% from $0.24 million in 2021.

Net revenues from uninterruptible supplies were $83.60 million , up by 151.0% from $33.31 million in 2021.

Net revenues from manufacturing and sales of raw materials were $154.01 million , up by 762.1% from $17.87 million in 2021.

Gross profit was $18.10 million , an increase of 254.0% from $5.11 million in 2021.

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "In 2022, we are pleased to see our revenues grow by 372.2% from the previous year to more than $200 million, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 in China. We have secured partnerships with several key and internationally renowned clients in the industry, including those that we have chosen to not identify in public announcements so far to maintain our competitive edge. As of March 31, 2023, we have in total received orders worth $180 million to be delivered. With the market's increasing recognition of our brand, we anticipate that our financial results will show further growth in 2023."

Mr. Li continued: "In 2022, the price of lithium carbonate, a key raw material for lithium batteries, skyrocketed by about 300%, which is an important factor affecting our profitability in 2022. However, starting from 2023, its price declined quickly, and the momentum will remain. With that, we are optimistic about our financial outlook this year."

Xiangyu Pei, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, noted: "Our management team is dedicated to effectively controlling our expenses. In 2022, despite integrating a newly acquired raw material business, our sales and marketing expenses reduced by 12.77%, and our general and administrative expenses dropped by 2.89%. As we look ahead, we believe that we can deliver a better result in 2023."

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues were $54.46 million, an increase of 95.9% from $27.80 million in the same period of 2021. This was driven mostly by strong sales of high-power lithium batteries and materials for use in manufacturing lithium battery.

Net Revenues by End-product Applications

($ thousands)

2021 Fourth Quarter

2022

Fourth Quarter

% Change

YoY

Segment 1 High power lithium batteries used in:













Uninterruptible supplies

$9,396

$18,948

101.7 Light electric vehicles

397

4,508

1,035.5 Electric vehicles

143

4,675

3,169.2 Segment 2 Materials for use in manufacturing of lithium battery cell Precursor Cathode

9,139 8,726

17,076 9,249

86.8 6.0 Trading of raw materials used in lithium batteries

2

2

- Total

$27,803

$54,458

95.9























Cost of revenues was $50.67 million, an increase of 89.4% from $26.76 million in the same period of 2021. This was primarily due to increased net revenues.

Gross profit was $3.78 million, representing an increase of 263.1% from $1.04 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin was 6.95%, an increase of 3.2% from 3.75% in the same period of 2021.

Total operating expenses were $12.61 million, an increase of 84.7% from $6.83 million in the same period of 2021. The increase in certain expense categories was largely due to increased investments in research and development and impairment charges on acquired Hitrans' equipment and goodwill.

Research and development expenses were $2.64 million , an increase of 36.7% from $1.93 million in the same period of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were $-0.35 million , compared to the sales and marketing expenses of $1.04 million in the same period of 2021.

General and administrative expenses were $3.18 million , a decrease of 24.3% from $4.20 million in the same period of 2021.

Provision for doubtful accounts was $0.76 million , compared to the recovery of doubtful accounts of $0.34 million in the same period of 2021.

Impairment charge on property, plant and equipment was $4.83 million , compared to nil in the same period of 2021.

Impairment charge on goodwill was $1.56 million , compared to nil in the same period of 2021.

Operating loss was $8.83 million, compared to $5.79 million in the same period of 2021, representing a change of 52.6%.

Finance income, net was $0.42 million, decreased by 31.4% from $0.61 million in the same period of 2021.

Change in fair value of warrants was $1.01 million, compared to $4.63 million in the same period of 2021. The change in fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to share price movement.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $10.70 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $9.16 million in the same period of 2021.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting change in fair value of warrants) was $11.71 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting change in fair value of warrants) of $4.53 million in the same period of 2021. The change was largely caused by the impairment charges on Hitrans' equipment and goodwill.

Basic and diluted loss per share were both 0.12. In comparison, basic and diluted income per share in the same period of 2021 were both $0.1.

Full Year of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues were $248.73 million, an increase of 372.2% from $52.67 million in 2022. This was primarily due to strong sales of high-power lithium batteries and materials for use in manufacturing lithium battery.

Net Revenues by End-product Applications

($ thousands)

2021

2022

% Change

YoY

Segment 1 High power lithium batteries used in:













Uninterruptable supplies

$33,308

$83,603

150.7 Light electric vehicles

733

6,415

774.8 Electric vehicles

244

4,695

1,825.3 Segment 2 Materials for use in manufacturing of lithium battery

cell Precursor Cathode

9,139 8,726

78,680 75,331

760.9 763.3 Trading of raw materials used in lithium batteries

520

2

-100 Total

$52,670

$248,726

372.2

























Cost of revenues was $230.63 million, an increase of 384.9% from $47.56 million in 2021. This was primarily attributed to increased net revenues.

Gross profit was $18.10 million, an increase of 254.1% from $5.11 million in 2021. Gross margin was 7.28%, a decrease of 2.42% from 2021. The change in gross margin was primarily due to the increase in raw material prices in 2022.

Total operating expenses were $29.60 million, an increase of 75.9% from $16.82 million in 2021. The increase in certain expense categories was largely due to increased investments in research and development and impairment charges on acquired Hitrans' equipment and goodwill.

Research and development expenses were $10.64 million , an increase of 101.6% from $5.27 million in 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were $2.01 million , a decrease of 12.8% from $2.30 million in 2021.

General and administrative expenses were $9.74 million , a decrease of 2.9% from $10.03 million in 2021.

Provision for doubtful accounts was $0.83 million , compared to a recovery of doubtful accounts of $0.78 million in 2021.

Impairment charge on property, plant and equipment was $4.83 million , compared to nil in 2021.

Impairment charge on goodwill was $1.56 million , compared to nil in 2021.

Operating loss was $11.50 million, compared to $11.71 million in 2021, representing a decrease of 1.8%.

Finance income, net was $0.49 million, decreased by 37.4% from $0.78 million in 2021.

Change in fair value of warrants was $5.71 million, compared to $61.80 million in 2021. The change in fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to share price movement.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $9.45 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $61.49 million in 2021.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting change in fair value of warrants) was $15.16 million, compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting change in fair value of warrants) of $0.32 million in 2021. The change was largely caused by the impairment charges on Hitrans' equipment and goodwill, as well as surging raw material prices in 2022.

Basic and diluted loss per share were both $0.11. In comparison, basic and diluted income per share in 2021 were both $0.70.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In $ except for number of shares)





December 31,

2021



December 31,

2022

Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 7,357,875



$ 6,519,212

Pledged deposits





18,996,749





30,836,864

Trade and bills receivable, net





49,907,129





27,413,575

Inventories





30,133,340





49,446,291

Prepayments and other receivables





12,746,990





5,915,080

Receivables from former subsidiary





2,263,955





5,518,052

Amount due from non-controlling interest, current





125,883





-

Amount due from related party, current





472,061





-

Income tax recoverable





47,189





57,934

Investment in sales-type lease, net





790,516





-





















Total current assets





122,841,687





125,707,008





















Property, plant and equipment, net





90,042,773





90,004,527

Construction in progress





27,343,092





9,954,202

Non-marketable equity securities





712,930





945,237

Prepaid land use rights





13,797,230





12,361,163

Intangible assets, net





1,961,739





1,309,058

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





1,968,032





1,264,560

Investment in sales-type lease, net





838,528





-

Amount due from non-controlling interest, non-current





62,941





-

Deferred tax assets, net





1,403,813





2,486,979

Goodwill





1,645,232





-





















Total assets



$ 262,617,997



$ 244,032,734





















Liabilities

















Current liabilities

















Trade and bills payable



$ 65,376,212



$ 67,491,435

Short-term bank borrowings





8,811,820





14,907,875

Other short-term loans





4,679,122





689,096

Accrued expenses and other payables





22,963,700





25,605,661

Payable to a former subsidiary, net





326,507





358,067

Deferred government grants, current





3,834,481





1,299,715

Product warranty provisions





127,837





26,215

Warrants liability





5,846,000





136,000

Operating lease liability, current





801,797





575,496

Finance lease liability, current





-





844,297





















Total current liabilities





112,767,476





111,933,857





















Deferred government grants, non-current





6,189,196





5,577,020

Product warranty provisions





1,900,429





450,613

Operating lease liability, non-current





876,323





607,222

Accrued expenses and other payables, non-current





-





1,085,525

Total liabilities





121,733,424





119,654,237





















Commitments and contingencies





































Shareholders' equity

















Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 88,849,222

issued and 88,705,016 outstanding as of December 31, 2021; and

89,135,064 issued and 88,990,858 outstanding as of December 31,

2022





88,849





89,135

Donated shares





14,101,689





14,101,689

Additional paid-in capital





241,946,362





246,240,998

Statutory reserves





1,230,511





1,230,511

Accumulated deficit





(122,498,259)





(131,946,705)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss





2,489,017





(8,153,644)









137,358,169





121,561,984





















Less: Treasury shares





(4,066,610)





(4,066,610)





















Total shareholders' equity





133,291,559





117,495,374

Non-controlling interests





7,593,014





6,883,123

Total equity





140,884,573





124,378,497





















Total liabilities and shareholder's equity



$ 262,617,997



$ 244,032,734



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive

Income (Loss)

(In $ except for number of shares)









Year ended



Year ended









December 31,

2021



December 31,

2022

Net revenues





$ 52,669,733



$ 248,725,485

Cost of revenues







(47,559,243)





(230,630,161)

Gross profit







5,110,490





18,095,324

Operating expenses:



















Research and development expenses







(5,274,316)





(10,635,486)

Sales and marketing expenses







(2,301,720)





(2,007,812)

General and administrative expenses







(10,027,349)





(9,737,711)

Impairment charge on property, plant and equipment







-





(4,831,708)

Impairment charge on goodwill







-





(1,556,078)

Recovery of (provision for) doubtful accounts







780,389





(831,132)

Total operating expenses







(16,822,996)





(29,599,927)

Operating loss







(11,712,506)





(11,504,603)

Finance income, net







784,880





491,060

Other income (expenses), net







3,644,363





(7,252,475)

Impairment of non-marketable equity securities







(692,639)





-

Changes in fair value of warrants liability







61,802,000





5,710,000

Income (loss) before income tax







53,826,098





(12,556,018)

Income tax credit, net







7,733,046





1,228,207

Net income (loss)







61,559,144





(11,327,811)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests







(73,092)





1,879,365

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy

Technology, Inc.





$ 61,486,052



$ (9,448,446)























Net income (loss)







61,559,144





(11,327,811)

Other comprehensive income (loss)



















– Foreign currency translation adjustment







2,725,768





(11,189,175)

Comprehensive income (loss)







64,284,912





(22,516,986)

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling

interests







(70,234)





2,425,879

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to CBAK Energy

Technology, Inc.





$ 64,214,678



$ (20,091,107)























Income (Loss) per share



















– Basic





$ 0.70



$ (0.11)

– Diluted





$ 0.70



$ (0.11)























Weighted average number of shares of common stock:



















– Basic







87,605,493





88,927,671

– Diluted







87,884,357





88,927,671



* Less than $0.01 per share

