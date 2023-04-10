Harrington Discovery Institute Opens Call for 2024 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award

Unique program for physician-scientists to advance promising discoveries into medicines

CLEVELAND, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals is now accepting Letters of Intent for the 2024 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award for physician-scientists. The award offers successful applicants multiple opportunities for funding in addition to expertise from pharma-experienced leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market. Intellectual property rights are retained by the award recipient or their institution. Up to 12 Scholar-Innovators will be selected to receive:

$100,000 guaranteed grant award;

Drug and business development support from Harrington's from Harrington's Therapeutics Development Center advisors;

Opportunity to compete for acceleration funds up to $300,000 ;

Opportunity to qualify for investment funds typically up to $2MM.

The call is open to physician-scientists at accredited academic medical centers, research institutions and universities in the United States and Canada. Selection criteria include innovation, creativity and potential for impact on human health. Applicants must have a doctorate in medicine. Award recipients will be selected by Harrington Discovery Institute's Scientific Advisory Board and announced in April 2024.

The deadline to submit a brief Letter of Intent is June 5, 2023. The full application deadline, for those invited to submit, is August 7, 2023.

Learn more and apply to the 2024 Scholar-Innovator Award at: HarringtonDiscovery.org/Scholar-Innovators

