Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Collaborates with Cyversity to Offer Cybersecurity Mentorship and Training Opportunities for Next Generation of Diverse Leaders

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) announces its collaboration with Cyversity, a nonprofit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals, to create a mentorship and training program designed to sponsor the next generation of diverse security leaders through a combination of education, experience and networking.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross Blue Shield...) (PRNewswire)

The program offers Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies and Cyversity members foundational education in governance risk and compliance and a choice to further pursue studies in one of three cybersecurity cohorts: application security, network security, or cloud security.

"We're excited to announce our collaboration with a proven leader in readying motivated and talented individuals to enter the cybersecurity workforce," said Chris Lugo, BCBSA's vice president and chief information security officer. "By making cyber skills education and mentorship opportunities available to Cyversity members, we're aiming to bolster ready-now diverse security leaders to fill the countless open cybersecurity positions. We believe a diverse and inclusive cyber workforce is paramount to solving some of the most complex cybersecurity challenges existing today."

Members will have access to Cyversity's mentorship program, including resume writing workshops, mock interviews and private sessions with BCBSA cybersecurity professionals.

BCBSA and Cyversity share the goal of promoting diversity within the cybersecurity industry and ensuring individuals from all backgrounds are equipped for the exciting and lucrative career opportunities it offers. With more than 1.8 million job openings worldwide, the industry is keen to develop new, innovative talent to continue protecting consumer, business and government data.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 34 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans.

About Cyversity

Cyversity was created as a 501(c)3 nonprofit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals. Cyversity tackles the 'great cyber divide' with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies.

