Celebrate Easter with BLUETTI Hidden Eggs

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter 2023 is just a few weeks away, BLUETTI Easter campaign will be in full swing as of April 6 with plenty of stand-out savings from home battery systems, portable power stations to a wide array of solar panels, providing multiple options for delivering Easter gifts and boosting every Easter celebration.

(PRNewswire)

As the first 100% modular model of BLUETTI, AC300 has a flexible capacity of up to 12,288Wh by pairing with B300 expansion batteries, adding a 3,000W PSW inverter that meets most power needs for RV trips, DIY woodworking, and outdoor gardening, etc.

AC500 is another modular that can be expanded from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh by teaming up with B300S. Equipped with LiFePO4 battery cell for secure operation and prolonged lifespan, AC500 features over 3500 life cycles. Simply plug into AC outlets and solar panels simultaneously for a max 8,000 input, so 80% SOC only takes within ONE HOUR. If planning a short-term trip, the UPS function can let go of the worries about power failures at home since a constant power supply will always be on call to keep the essentials like refrigerator and fish tank running without interruption.

The portable EB3A makes solar energy accessible while plugging with BLUETTI PV120/PV200. Plus, its 268Wh capacity, 600W output power, and versatile outputs can juice up numerous devices on the go for hours, such as laptops, mini fridges, cookers, and more. EB3A supports up to 430W dual charging, 80% SOC takes only 30 minutes. A convenient handle is also included for grab-and-go mobile power wherever power is in need.

BLUETTI EB55 and EB70S now has become more affordable. Featuring with 700W and 800W continuous output respectively, they are widely used with solar panels in various outdoor scenarios, including, camping, picnic, fishing, etc.

AC200MAX is ideal for those looking for a budget-saving energy storage solution. Its capacity can be grown if necessary while working with B230 battery packs. With the innovative BLUETTI App, it can be remotely controlled and monitored in real-time.

BLUETTI AC200P, a flagship model that comes with a 2000Wh capacity and 2000W continuous power for versatile applications. It accepts B230 or B300 expansion batteries to enlarge the capacity for a step forward in energy self-sufficient.

Enjoy a solar lifestyle with BLUETTI PV120, PV200, PV350, and PV420. Using multi-layered ETFE to ensure higher efficiency and longer lifespan. Thanks to the 23.4% conversion rate, the solar panels can sip power from the sun at high speed and run most electronics for hours on end.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That's why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/ or follow BLUETTI on:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluettiofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.inc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bluetti_inc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_official/

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC