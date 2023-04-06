Zero Networks Exceeds 200 Percent Year Over Year Growth in 2022, Redefining Micro Segmentation Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Networks, the pioneering networks security provider, today announced it tripled its annual revenue in 2022 as it continues to build momentum in the micro segmentation market. Driven by growth from both large and mid-market enterprises, Zero Networks dramatically increased customer count across finance, legal, and healthcare–with its innovative and easy-to-use micro segmentation solution.

Zero Networks segments every client and server–anywhere. Zero Networks automatically takes every asset and restricts networks access to exactly what is needed –applying protection for client, server, home, office, on-premises or in the cloud. With its pioneering "just-in-time privileged access" approach, Zero Networks segments any network without the headaches associated with agents or manual firewall rule creation. Designed for usability, Zero Networks deploys in minutes to automate micro segmentation for normal usage while applying MFA-based restrictions against privileged protocols.

"We founded Zero Networks with a mission to provide enterprise-level cybersecurity protections regardless of the organization's size or scope," said Benny Lakunishok, CEO of Zero Networks. "Our hard work is paying off as we build strong customer relationships across the globe. We see a market that is growing, and we want to be top of mind for businesses looking to take a proactive approach in their defenses against ransomware and other attacks."

With the addition of several new customers during 2022, Zero Networks continues to serve an elite customer base from SMBs to large Fortune 500 customers:

"My first impression was, it is too good to be true," said Henry Mayorga, CISO of Baron Capital. "The ease of deployment was shocking to me. It's a simple and elegant solution to a very difficult problem."

In addition to a growing commercial footprint, Zero Networks has also expanded its solution portfolio, introducing RPC Firewall and BlueHound as part of its suite of open-source security tools. These open-source security tools have gained tremendous momentum in recent years due to their collaborative and community-driven approach and achieving thousands of downloads. In addition, Zero Networks just released a new open-source LDAP Firewall, continuing to deliver open-source security tools for the community.

"Every. Single. Internal. Team. Needs. To. Run. This!", tweeted one security expert about BlueHound.

"RPC Firewall is a game-changer for defenders/threat hunters," explained another security practitioner.

