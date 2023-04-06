Shipium and OSM Worldwide Partner to Bring More Efficient Shipping to E-commerce

The partnership grants Shipium customers immediate access to OSM ' s Premium Network®

SEATTLE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce retailers and 3PLs, today announced a partnership with OSM Worldwide, a leader in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping services.

Shipium is the modern e-commerce shipping platform for retailers and 3PLs. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable, and on-time delivery becomes a business priority. The platform's Delivery Promise product helps give retailers an estimated delivery date on their websites that they know they can keep. Those dates are connected to the platform's downstream shipping management product Carrier Selection to ensure those promises are kept while minimizing costs. Large organizations with complex operations love the simplicity the platform gives—quality of life for operators is greatly improved.

With 20 years of experience, OSM offers shippers fast, reliable delivery at the most competitive prices. Shippers looking to diversify their volumes look to OSM as a trusted partner.

Customers have seen 98% of deliveries in 5 days or less with OSM, even during peak season. The delivery speed and accuracy has been a great fit for Shipium customers who are looking for a consistent experience. Companies who use the Shipium platform can now add OSM delivery services in a single afternoon.

"Combining our expertise with extensive network coverage allows us to improve speed and accuracy of deliveries while reducing shipping costs for customers," said James Kelly, President of OSM Worldwide. "Shipium is a reliable platform that helps our equally reliable services shine. It's a great partnership."

"Shippers need a complete partner, and the nation-wide coverage provided by OSM gives high-volume shippers a great option for fast, accurate, and affordable delivery," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "We are excited to be an enterprise option for OSM customers from Coast to Coast."

ABOUT OSM

OSM Worldwide is a global logistics management services company providing domestic and international parcel delivery, with 98 percent of packages delivered in 1 to 5 days. OSM utilizes a proprietary software system designed to provide detailed shipment tracking, giving shippers the ability to holistically manage their logistics 24/7. The OSM Premium Network®, comprised of special pickup, processing facilities, and routing, boosts USPS delivery times and reliability while lowering shipping rates. Headquartered just outside Chicago, OSM ranks #2017 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies," its twelfth consecutive year on the list. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

ABOUT SHIPIUM

Shipium is the premium enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce. It coordinates previously disconnected steps of the supply chain to help improve delivery speed and accuracy, while reducing shipping costs 12% on average. Retailers turn to Shipium when they want to make a promise they can keep with accurate delivery dates, then keep the promise that they made with modern shipping software. Learn more at shipium.com.

