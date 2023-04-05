SPECTACLE WINS GOLD AT THE 2023 AVA DIGITAL AWARDS

Spectacle Strategy, in partnership with Bluetree Venture Capital, received a Gold Medal

at the 2023 AVA Digital Awards for Excellence in Web Design.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectacle, a branding agency specializing in building purpose-led, profit-enabled companies from start-ups to Fortune 100s, announced today that it won Gold at the 2023 AVA Digital Awards for its website design work on behalf of BlueTree Venture Capital.

(PRNewsfoto/Spectacle Strategy) (PRNewswire)

The AVA Award recognizes Spectacle's website design introducing BlueTree Venture Capital to a wider investor audience.

AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communication.

The Gold award recognizes Spectacle's accomplishment in developing the new BlueTreeVC brand and website, leveraging equity from the founders' 20-year reputation of successful investing while introducing the newly raised Series A fund to a broader national audience.

The core brand positioning idea, "Forging Ahead," drew upon the firm's experience and roots in the Steel City of Pittsburgh, and hinged on the insight that Midwestern companies receive only 4% of U.S. venture funding, even though the region is home to 33% of all U.S. STEM graduates and 11 of the top 25 entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Spectacle sought to bring to life the grit, innovative mindset and strong work ethic that are hallmarks of Midwest entrepreneurs, and this idea became the foundation for the new website copy and design system.

"BlueTreeVC strives to be 'More than Capital,' investing our time and resources to help portfolio companies accelerate their growth. Spectacle's talented team was instrumental in helping us hone our brand and develop a website that showcases who we are and how we are different in a way that resonates with investors and entrepreneurs," said Sreekar Gadde, BlueTree Managing Partner.

To see the award-winning website and learn more about BlueTreeVC, visit www.bluetreevc.com .

About Spectacle

Spectacle is the Agency for Change Agents. Offering a range of brand-building services from insights to strategy, design and campaign development; Spectacle helps purpose-led, profit-enabled companies reach their full growth potential. Founded in 2017, Spectacle's team of strategists and designers partner with disruptive brands including Slack, Impossible, Webflow, Fifth Season and CoPilot. Their headquarters are located in the "Silicon Hills" of Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.spectaclestrategy.com .

About BlueTreeVC

BlueTree Venture Capital (BlueTreeVC) provides Series A capital to technology entrepreneurs who embody the tenacity, ingenuity and discipline of the Rust Belt region. Backed by founders with 20 years of investing experience, the team has a track record of delivering attractive returns (with a 19.1% realized IRR over 10 years), backed by a proven network of partners. Their investment model bridges the funding gap between seed and acquisition, connecting investors to growing companies solving real-world problems through technology like AI, Big Data, and machine learning/deep learning.

Media Contact

Lori Reifert, Managing Director

lori@spectaclestrategy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectacle-strategy/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spectacle Strategy