Prime Time for More EV Miles with the All-New 2023 Prius Prime

PLANO, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Prius Prime is the multitalented plug-in hybrid that's made for life on the go. With a full charge, it can easily handle most daily commutes, with a manufacturer-estimated all electric range of up to 44 miles. When the longer-haul calls, its fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain is ready to keep going, with a manufacturer-estimated 52 MPG combined rating on the SE grade. Add in a sleek, sporty new look with a comfortable, tech-packed interior and it's an all-new Prius Prime that's ready for the road ahead.

Available in SE, XSE, and XSE Premium grades, Prius Prime's new, larger 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery gives it a 76 percent jump in all-electric range over the previous generation, climbing from 25 to 44 miles in the SE grade. The XSE and XSE Premium grades have a manufacturer-estimated range of 39 EV miles. For longer drives, Prime relies on Toyota's fifth generation hybrid system that combines a highly efficient 2.0-liter engine, an electric generator, and electric motor for an efficient driving experience.

The new Prius Prime also leaps forward in the horsepower category. With a larger 150-hp 2.0L engine and bigger 161-hp electric motor generator too, its 220-system-net-horsepower is around 100-hp more than the prior generation. The higher output also adds 32-percent more torque, climbing from 105 to 139 lb.-ft. providing a 35-percent faster 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds.

The all-new Prime also brings head-turning good looks to the road. With a sleek new sporty design that is 2-inches shorter, 1-inch wider, and 1-inch longer than the previous generation. Its smooth, aerodynamic look comes from its hammerhead nose, lower roofline, and widened rear. And to complete its aggressive appearance, it comes with machine finished 19-inch wheels that are unique to the Prius Prime XSE grades, while 17-inch wheels come standard on the SE.

On the inside, drivers will find an interior with a premium, comfortable feel. Features include a new, standard digital driver's display for a head-up line of site, comfortable seating in fabric or SofTex ® -trim depending on grade, and Toyota's new Audio Multimedia system. For even more convenience, all grades come with Toyota's new Traffic Jam Assist technology a radar-based system that helps ease the burden of stressful stop-and-go traffic on limited access roadways by operating the steering, gas and brake pedals from speeds between 0-25 mph under certain conditions*.

The SE, XSE and XSE Premium grades come in a choice of Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Midnight Black Metallic, and Reservoir Blue. Premium paint colors include Wind Chill Pearl or Supersonic Red (extra cost colors). The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, excluding Dealer Processing and Handling, will start at $32,350 for the SE grade, $35,600 for XSE grade, and $39,170 for XSE Premium. Models are expected to arrive in limited quantities at Toyota Dealerships this May.

Made for Life on the Go

Both the standard Prius hybrid and the Prius Prime are powered by Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive powertrain, which seamlessly combines the output of the gasoline engine and electric motors. The biggest difference is that the Prius Prime can be plugged in to recharge its lithium-ion battery pack. There's no special equipment needed for home charging, just plug the Prius Prime into a standard household outlet using the supplied cable (Toyota recommends using a dedicated GFI 15A outlet). The battery will recharge in about eleven hours on a standard 120V home outlet and in about 4 hours on a level II charger under ideal conditions. And if you can't plug it in, it's okay, Prius Prime will continue to run like an efficient hybrid.

The Prius Prime offers various drive modes to give the driver options depending on their needs: EV Mode, HV/EV Auto Mode, and Hybrid Mode. EV Auto Mode will automatically rely more on its electric capability for driving around town. When in HV/EV Auto Mode, the extremely efficient engine will engage where it is more efficient to run the gasoline engine, like up steep hills or at higher speeds. In Hybrid Mode, the Prius Prime automatically switches between the gasoline engine and the electric motor. It efficiently combines the engine drive force and the electric power from the hybrid battery.

The Prius Prime can even optimize range by recognizing the driver's stopping patterns on frequently driven routes and suggesting when to let off the accelerator. Available Predictive Efficient Drive with Predictive Deceleration Support collects daily driving data to optimize points of deceleration and stopping. From then on, when the driver goes through a frequented location, the system indicates when to let off the accelerator and can apply assisted deceleration to help boost fuel efficiency.

Prius Prime: Moving toward "Beyond Zero"

The Prius Prime stands at the forefront of Toyota's effort to move "Beyond Zero" carbon emissions. Beyond Zero represents Toyota's vision to reach beyond zero emissions through products, services, and operations that can make a net positive impact on our planet and society. It's no coincidence that Toyota offers the widest selection of electrified vehicles in the market to give customers more choices to reduce their carbon emissions.

With its blend of full electric and highly efficient hybrid driving, the 2023 Prius Prime offers drivers an ultra-low-emission vehicle that complements Toyota's diverse approach to fighting carbon. With its new 13.6 kWh battery and up to a Manufacturer-estimated 44-mile all-electric range, when fully charged, the Prius Prime can cover daily commutes in EV mode. Prius Prime can also tackle longer trips with no additional effort required – it will run on EV mode until out of charge and then effortlessly switch to its highly efficient hybrid powertrain.

Toyota is committed to helping reduce carbon emissions by giving customers 15 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from, including 11 hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the all-electric bZ4X battery electric vehicle, and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric Mirai (currently available in California). As a symbol of that commitment, the 2023 Prius Prime will now wear the Toyota "Beyond Zero" badge, symbolizing Toyota's global efforts toward carbon neutrality in its products, manufacturing and beyond.

Powerful and Efficient

Under the hood of the 2023 Prius Prime is Toyota's Fifth generation hybrid powertrain, which pairs the inline M20A-FXS inline four-cylinder 2.0L gas engine with two motor-generators (MG1 and MG2) through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission. The engine, working in concert with the electric motor (MG2), assures responsive performance, while exemplary energy efficiency is achieved by using both electric motors (MG1 and MG2) to charge a lithium-ion battery.

A new compact high-output/low-loss drive motor for the transaxle/motor uses a redesigned magnet and electromagnetic steel plate configuration, with two additional magnets for increased output. For improved performance while in Hybrid mode, both engine power and PHEV battery power are utilized for acceleration. The result is an engaging acceleration experience with 220 combined hybrid system horsepower, 139 lb.-ft. of torque and an estimated 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds, a 35% improvement over the 10.2 second time of the outgoing model.

Another boost to Prius Prime's fuel efficiency comes from the Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB) system, which coordinates operation between the regenerative braking force of the electric motors and the hydraulic braking system force to provide optimal stopping power. By proactively using the electric motors to recover as much electrical energy as possible from the regenerative braking system, this extremely efficient cooperative control helps to maximize fuel economy.

An active hydraulic booster on the conventional (non-regenerative) braking system improves pedal feel and feedback for the driver. Brake Hold also comes standard, when engaged it is a convenient technology that reduces driver effort while waiting at a traffic light or while driving in heavy traffic. When the driver presses the accelerator, Brake Hold releases instantly.

Drive modes on all Prius Prime grades include:

NORMAL: Allows the hybrid system to achieve an ideal combination of fuel economy and vehicle acceleration. The accelerator opening amount changes linearly in response to accelerator pedal operation.

ECO: Improves hybrid system efficiency by limiting power in response to light to moderate accelerator pedal input.

SPORT: Enhances dynamic performance and acceleration.

Sport Grades Across the Model Lineup

The 2023 Prius Prime will be offered in three sport grades: SE, XSE and XSE Premium. Standard colors include the all-new Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Midnight Black Metallic, and Reservoir Blue. Premium (extra cost) colors include Wind Chill Pearl and Supersonic Red. All Prius Prime grades come in Front Wheel Drive.

The SE grade has standard dark grey 17-inch alloy wheels with wheel covers, an 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and 6-way adjustable fabric front seats in black with red trim. Additional standard features include Smart Key System on driver door, six USB-C ports, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), leather-trimmed heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers and Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA). Optional features include Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking (PA w/AB).

The XSE grade comes with everything on the SE grade and adds dynamic looking machine finished 19-inch alloy wheels standard. For driver comfort and a premium feel, an 8-way adjustable heated power driver's SofTex-trimmed seat is standard. The seating is black with red trim. It also comes with standard , Smart Key system on front doors and trunk, wireless charger and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking (PA w/AB). Available options include a 12.3-inch high-resolution touchscreen display, fixed glass roof and Digital Key**.

The XSE Premium has all the standard SE and XSE features and adds a JBL Premium Audio system with eight speakers, 12.3-inch touchscreen display, fixed glass roof, SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with a Driver Memory seat, power rear liftback and Digital Key** standard. Available options are a Panoramic View Monitor, Digital Rearview Mirror, heated rear seats and Advanced Park, which executes necessary steering and braking controls and helps drivers navigate the vehicle into a selected parking space. Advanced Park is capable of parallel parking and backing up into a perpendicular space by using a combination of cameras and sensors to recognize the vehicle's surroundings.

An additional option for the XSE Premium is a 185W solar roof, that is capable of charging the drive battery with the power of the sun while parked. The solar charger also supplies power to auxiliary functions while driving. On a Prius Prime equipped with the solar roof, information about power generation is shown in the vehicle's Multi Information display.

Prime Engineering

Built on the second-generation TNGA-C platform, the 2023 Prius Prime brings a new look that's both cool and functional. The TNGA-C platform has a lower center of gravity, reduced weight and increased rigidity compared to the previous generation. The position of the traction battery is also optimized, with placement under the rear seat for a low center of gravity and enhanced luggage capacity.

The platform's strength greatly contributes to the high level of handling responsiveness, steering feel and ride quality in the Prius Prime. Hot-stamped and high tensile steels, which allow for intricate forms that are both lightweight and strong, are used extensively throughout the body. Aluminum components, including the hood and brake calipers, help keep vehicle weight in check. Innovative fastening methods, including laser screw welding and advanced adhesives, contribute to structural strength.

With its piercing silhouette that evokes a level of aerodynamic flair, the 2023 Prius Prime has a 0.27 Coefficient of Drag (Cd). Just like in previous generations, front grille shutters have been installed to optimize the inflow of air, contributing to cooling and aerodynamic performance. Aero stabilizing under body panels are also in place to reduce drag and road noise.

The larger wheels available on XSE and XSE Premium also catch the eye – resulting in sport-inspired proportions that offer drivers added performance and handling. Coupled with the larger wheels are 12-inch brake rotors on the front and 11.1-inch rotors on the rear.

Connected Tech at the Ready

The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is equipped with the tools to make life more convenient – thanks to the available 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. Prius drivers will have the opportunity to access a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With the available Connected Service Drive Connect, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information.

To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the Prius Prime has an available Wi-Fi Connect 30-day or up to 3GB trial, whichever comes first, that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the Prius Prime into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control. Trial or subscription required for all services, complete details about trial periods and subscription plans please visit toyota.com/connected-services/.

For those looking for an enhanced audio experience, the Prius Prime XSE Premium offers a JBL® Premium Audio system with eight speakers, creating a mobile concert from any music genre. Standard on the XSE Premium grade only, the system features newly designed JBL Horn Tweeters to provide a cleaner sound over a wider area and inverted woofers in the front doors for deep bass. Passengers can also experience brilliant, rich high-frequency clarity with the use of Clari-Fi® technology that can breathe life into compressed digital music formats for an enhanced audio experience.

Each Prius Prime offers a host of additional available Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, and Stolen Vehicle Locator with up to a 10-year trial. Service Connect gives drivers the capability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial.

With the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their Prius Prime with a 1-year trial of Remote Connect service standard. Users can activate headlights, lock/unlock the doors and remotely start the vehicle. Users can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts. Digital key is standard for the XSE Premium grade and optional for the XSE grade – making it easy to lock and unlock doors, remote start and more all from a smart phone.

Drivers will also notice a unique door lock-unlock tone for the 2023 Prius Prime and its Prius sibling. Created by sound engineers, the new tone was designed to be pleasant and distinct while indicating door lock and unlock. The key remote also locks and unlocks the charging port lid. The volume can be adjusted in the customizable settings of the infotainment system.

Ready to handle all your device charging needs, the Prius Prime is equipped with six USB ports in the cabin. Up front, two USB-C ports are at the bottom of the center stack plus two more USB-C ports in the center console. For rear seat passengers, two USB-C ports are located at the bottom rear of the center console.

Convenience features are aplenty for Prius Prime, too. Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Safe Exit Assist are standard on all grades. Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking (PA w/AB) is available on SE and standard on XSE and XSE Premium. A Panoramic View Monitor is available on XSE Premium and provides a live rotating 360-degree view around the vehicle. Advanced Park is available on XSE Premium, a hands-free system designed to assist you with parallel parking or backing into a parking space.

Prime Safety

For 2023, Prius Prime will come standard with the latest Toyota Safety Sense generation, TSS 3.0. This suite of active safety systems includes the existing feature set available on the prior generation Prius Prime but includes some additional enhancements and capabilities.

This suite of safety features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is the newest feature to the TSS suite. When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, this system provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not meant to be a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

The Toyota Safety Sense features from the prior generation Prius Prime have been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. In addition to pedestrian and bicyclist detection, it also adds the capability to detect a motorcyclist.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist has enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used by the system to help define the lane.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced for Lane Tracing Assist. This system now also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System has been added to Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature can bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist gets expanded sign detection capabilities that now include certain intersection signs and warning signs, like pedestrian crossings.

Prime Convenience

Prius Prime will also come with some additional features made possible by the equipped front corner radar sensors and a driver monitor camera. These features include Lane Change Assist, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Advanced Park, and a first among the Toyota line-up, Traffic Jam Assist.

Lane Change Assist works in collaboration with Lane Tracing Assist, meaning it also only operates when DRCC is activated. When a driver partially engages the turn signal, the system sensors monitor to confirm there are no vehicles in the path of the lane change, and then provides steering support into the new lane with the driver's hands on the steering wheel.

Front Cross Traffic Alert uses the front corner radar sensors to detect vehicles approaching from the side in situations such as when slowly approaching or stopped at an intersection. Arrows are displayed to warn the driver, and if the driver attempts to proceed when there's cross traffic, the vehicle provides an audible alert and warning on the MID.

Advanced Park executes the necessary steering and brake controls to navigate the vehicle into a selected parking space. Advanced Park is capable of parallel parking, backing into a perpendicular parking space, and can assist in exiting a parking space, all hands-free under the driver's supervision.

Traffic Jam Assist is a driver-assistance feature that helps ease the burden of the stressful stop-and-go of a traffic jam. With an active Drive Connect subscription or trial, this system provides hands-free control of the vehicle steering, braking and acceleration at speeds under 25 mph under certain conditions. This system is designed for limited-access roadways, and the driver monitor camera must confirm the driver's eyes are on the road for hands-free operation. The required Drive Connect subscription for Traffic Jam Assist comes as a 1-year trial on the XSE premium grade as well as the XSE grade equipped with the upgraded 12.3-inch multimedia screen. The SE grade and the XSE grade equipped with the 8-inch multimedia screen are Drive Connect capable, Traffic Jam Assist requires an activation of this service.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)*



SE XSE XSE Premium MSRP* $32,350 $35,600 $39,170 Optional

Features/MSRP Front and Rear Parking

Assist with Automatic

Braking ($35) Digital Key Capability**

($275)



12.3-inch Toyota Audio

Multimedia Display ($735)



Fixed Glass Roof ($1,000) Digital Rearview Mirror

($200)



Heated Rear Seats ($350) Solar Charging Roof ($610) Packages/MSRP - -

Advanced Technology

Package Park and

Panoramic View Monitor

($1,085) Available

Colors/Premium

Paint MSRP Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Midnight Black Metallic, Reservoir Blue

Premium Paint: Wind Chill Pearl, Supersonic Red ($425)

*MSRP excludes Dealer Processing and Handling of $1,095; Prices subject to change

** Remote Connect Subscription Required

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

Prius Prime models also come with the ToyotaCare plan that covers normal factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for three years, unlimited mileage.

* Traffic Jam Assist Requires a Drive Connect Subscription, for details please visit https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/

** Digital Key Requires a Remote Connect Subscription, for details please visit https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331.

Media Contacts:



Paul Hogard

469-292-6791

paul.hogard@toyota.com

