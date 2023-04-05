Panasonic Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

NEWARK, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America today announced it has received a Great Place to Work® Certification for the second consecutive year, in recognition of the company culture and employee workplace experience. This year, 87% of employees said it's a great place to work—that's 29 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Panasonic Corporation of North America is honored to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row for our workplace culture that enables our diverse workforce to pursue meaningful work and live their best lives," said Megan Myungwon Lee, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "As a purpose-driven company for more than a hundred years, we continue to build on our founding business philosophies and principles. We believe that to deliver on our commitment to making positive contributions to society, we must invest in people, support entrepreneurial innovation, and shape our workplace culture through diversity, equity and inclusion."

Panasonic employees surveyed by Great Place to Work said they feel safe in the workplace (96 percent), treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation (95 percent), supported with flexible work arrangements (90 percent), and praised the transparency and ethical business practices of management (88 percent).

Employees surveyed also reported strong feelings of pride and camaraderie in the workplace, with 91 percent surveyed saying they are proud to tell others where they work, and 88 percent reporting they can be themselves at work and celebrate special events with colleagues.

A flexible approach to work and a holistic well-being approach has been central to the ways Panasonic supports employees through various seasons of life. The Company is proud to offer a dynamic Total Rewards program that provides employees with opportunities and offerings for whatever life may bring, including flexible work arrangements, parental care time, paid volunteer time-off, broader access to telehealth and teletherapy, and 24/7 live support to help navigate emotional, professional, or even financial challenges.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Panasonic is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

