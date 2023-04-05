Hyundai Reveals IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept at New York Auto Show

First-of-its-Kind Creative Collaboration Between Walt Disney Imagineering and an Auto Manufacturer

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, Hyundai Motor America unveiled its special IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept car at the New York Auto Show. The car features special Disney-inspired visual accents and entertainment including lighting and iconic Disney music. This is the first time ever that Hyundai vehicle designers have created a vehicle with visual creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering. Details about the limited production vehicle concept revealed at the NY Auto show are anticipated later this year. Learn More at IONIQ5-Disney100.com.

The IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept car was revealed at the New York Auto Show on Wednesday. The car features special Disney-inspired visual accents and entertainment including lighting and iconic Disney music. (PRNewswire)

"At Hyundai, we are always looking for new ways to connect with customers on every mile of their journey, and the magic that Disney creates inspires us to deliver moments of delight for our customers," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "This is the first time that Disney has opened the doors to their design studio and granted access to Disney's iconic characters for an artistic collaboration with an automaker. The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai's flagship all-electric vehicle, and we are excited to share a limited edition version that will deliver an unforgettable experience for any Disney fan."

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept Features*

Gravity Gold Matte exterior color

Disney-inspired wheel styles

Disney100 Platinum Edition exterior badging

Disney100 logo embossed on front seat headrests and center console

Disney100 logo on the floormats

Lamp screens with Disney sparkle animations across headlights and taillights

Moon roof etching details with a touch of pixie dust

Disney-themed intro on the interior screen upon turning the car on which features iconic Disney music, the Disney100 logo and pixie dust

Interior synchronized light show featuring changing light modes

*Features listed on show-car only. Actual production model may vary.

"For 100 years, Disney has inspired audiences with timeless storytelling and the most innovative experiences," said Rita Ferro, president, Advertising Sales, Disney. "The creation of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept is the next milestone in a longstanding creative collaboration with Hyundai inclusive of various teams across Disney including our Imagineers, entertainment brand solutions and marketing teams. It's provided us with a unique way to celebrate our Disney100 anniversary and bring brands closer to the magic we create every day for consumers."

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept is part of a 360-degree integrated marketing campaign that extends across advertising and experiential to include all new content, advertising, merchandising and more. Hyundai is the exclusive North American automotive sponsor for Disney100, a celebration of the timeless stories and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century.

The relationship officially kicked-off during the 95th Academy Awards, with a 60-second spot featuring the IONIQ 5 and Tucson. While Disney's classic signature theme song, "When You Wish Upon A Star," played, the commercial artfully transitioned between iconic journey-focused Disney film moments of the last 100 years and human-focused Hyundai customer moments to show that there can be magic in every journey. The ad and additional 15- and 30-second Magic Moment ads featuring the new 2023 Tucson will run across broadcast, social and digital channels for the remainder of the year.

Prior to this, Hyundai and Disney Advertising, Disney CreativeWorks and Marvel teamed up to release a first-ever multi-series campaign for Disney featuring title characters from ABC, ESPN and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the 2022 Tucson "Question Everything" creative platform. Additionally, Hyundai and National Geographic created "Outside Academy" in 2021 - an educational augmented reality experience that empowered families to explore iconic national parks, while inspiring them to create journeys of their own.

About Disney100

The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary on Oct. 16, 2023, and throughout the year, will celebrate the fans and storytellers who have sparked the joy and magic that is Disney over the last century. Disney100 is also a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for 100 years. Disney100 will offer exciting opportunities for fans and families of all ages to relive their most beloved Disney memories and to delight in new heartwarming stories and experiences tied to this momentous milestone, across renowned Disney studios, Disney Parks and Experiences around the globe, and more.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $82.7 billion in its Fiscal Year 2022.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

