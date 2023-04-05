20 South Partners Acquires iGLASS Networks, Expanding its Network Operations Capabilities

CARY, N.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 20 South Partners announced today the acquisition of iGLASS Networks ("iGLASS"), a best-in-class outsourced Network Operations Center ("NOC"). iGLASS will maintain all management and staff, joining ISPN Network Services ("ISPN") in the 20 South Partners portfolio. ISPN is a leading provider of 24x7 customer support and managed IT services for broadband providers across North America, and the addition of iGLASS will bring together two complementary businesses and further 20 South Partners' mission of helping people stay connected.

iGLASS and ISPN will now bring a fully-fledged network monitoring and troubleshooting solution to customers.

iGLASS, founded in 1997, has built a strong reputation for delivering NOC as a Service to its customers across the Broadband, Healthcare, IT, and Financial Services verticals. The company has deep expertise in network operations and specializes in 24x7 monitoring of IT infrastructure. The iGLASS platform integrates heterogenous network performance data in a unified display, offering businesses unique visibility into all aspects of their broadband connection, from data center to the premises.

"We are thrilled to welcome iGLASS to 20 South Partners," said Jeff Neblett, CEO of 20 South Partners and ISPN. "We've gotten to know the iGLASS founders, Tim, Jack, and Woody, and the company's team well over the past two years. We appreciate their focus on excellent service delivery and the customer experience. This acquisition will allow us to provide ISPN customers with an even wider range of managed network services and tools, while also expanding our presence in Healthcare, IT, and Financial Services. We are excited about the opportunities this will bring to our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

"For over 25 years, iGLASS has been a trusted source of network monitoring services for our clients," said Tim Bolden, President & Co-Founder of iGLASS. "Our goal has always been to help customers maintain their networks and maximize uptime by providing unique monitoring solutions customized for each customer. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with 20 South Partners and ISPN as we now bring a fully-fledged monitoring and troubleshooting solution to our customers. We have enjoyed getting to know Jeff, Scott [President & CFO of 20 South Partners and ISPN], and ISPN, and we are looking forward to improving our customers' connectivity together."

20 South Partners is a family of leading managed service providers with the shared mission of helping people stay connected. It was founded in 2018 and is run by Co-Founders, Jeff Neblett and Scott Lauber. Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, 20 South Partners made its first acquisition of ISPN in 2020 and is focused on partnering with managed services businesses who share its "Customer First" core value.

Founded in 1997, by Tim Bolden and brothers, Jack Woodring and George "Woody" Woodring, iGLASS is a leading provider of 24x7 network monitoring services. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering Network Operations as a Service, with specialties in Broadband (HFC, FTTP, FTTH), Healthcare, IT, and Financial Services spaces.

ISPN helps leaders of community-focused broadband service providers elevate the customer experience and achieve growth through customer-driven, reliable, and innovative 24x7 support and managed IT solutions. By utilizing ISPN's Hosted Server Solutions, Internet, IPTV & Video Technical Support, Email Services, and Network/IP Management, organizations can take advantage of economies of scale from ISPN's resources and expertise.

