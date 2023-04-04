Wildcard Announces Their Genesis Mint Happening on Magic Eden on April 20

On the heels of their successful first public Exhibition Match, Melee on the Meteor, Wildcard is proud to introduce the first Web3 asset in the Wildcard Universe: The WildPass.

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildcard's Genesis WildPass Mint launches on April 20 through an exclusive partnership with Magic Eden. The mint will consist of 4,444 WildPasses on the Polygon blockchain network, providing exclusive opportunities and access to the Wildcard Universe. The Genesis WildPass is the key that unlocks the door to the Wildcard Web3 ecosystem and it will be available on Magic Eden's Launchpad platform on April 20.

(PRNewsfoto/The Wildcard Alliance, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

According to Wildcard's CEO, co-founder, and one of the game's visionaries, Paul Bettner, "Magic Eden's commitment and experience in Web3 gaming, along with their Polygon partnership, make this an ideal opportunity for Wildcard and the Wildcard community," he said, adding that both parties are "looking forward to this new alliance."

Utilities for the Genesis WildPass will include life-long WildList (Wildcard's Allowlist) access, holder-only airdrops, priority access to playtesting, collab and partnership programs, early access to ownership opportunities within the Wildcard Universe. The WildPass will also offer exclusive private developer access, such as holder-only roundtable discussions, roadmap sneak peeks, and more.

Wildcard's mint phases will proceed as previously announced, with Jot's List, the phase 1 guaranteed WildList, gaining first access to mint and guaranteeing them the opportunity to mint at least one WildPass. For phase 2, the Collabs/Collectors List mint will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Phase 3, the public mint, will take place after that.

Katy Bettner, Wildcard's co-founder, said "Our goal has been and always will be to build an incredibly fun game, and we think the game will speak for itself. As it relates to Web3, we're most excited to use this technology to create a living, breathing, competitive ecosystem that includes players, creators, owners, collectors, and fans."

Since Wildcard's $46M funding round, led by Paradigm, was announced last June, The Bettners and their team have curated a highly-interactive community with a growing Discord channel of 35,000 members.

To learn more about the Wildcard Genesis WildPass Mint, click here .

About Wildcard

Wildcard is a PvP Collectible Card/MOBA obsessed with creating a community of immersive, engaging gaming experiences for players and fans. Wildcard's team of experienced game developers and top-tier IP creators is poised to be a major player in the gaming industry and a leader in the adoption of Web3 technology.

Led by powerhouse co-founders and married couple Paul Bettner and Katy Drake Bettner, Wildcard's team of game industry veterans have decades of development experience on titles like Age of Empires, Halo Wars, New Super Lucky's Tale, Orcs Must Die, and Words With Friends. The Wildcard team includes highly sought-after storytellers and IP creators from massive media franchises such as Star Wars, DC Comics, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading community-centric NFT marketplace driving the next billion users to Web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io .

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Their growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 19,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 1.6B+ total transactions processed, ~142M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

Additional Wildcard Links

www.wildcardgame.com

Twitter.com/PlayWildcard

Discord.com/invite/playwildcard

CONTACT(S):

Mary Ann Marino - Wildcard

mam@wildcardalliance.com

Sergio Stephano - Adaptia Design

sergio@adaptiadesign.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wildcard Alliance, Inc.