Healthcare Revolution Takes on Rising Healthcare Costs

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. , April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most innovative conference for self-funded employers and employee benefits consultants is set again to deliver fresh insights that will drive a revolution in healthcare. The Healthcare Revolution conference is set to be held virtually on May 23, 2023, and focuses on helping employers and industry leaders achieve its Costs Moonshot – to reduce employer healthcare and benefits cost by 25% in 2025.

It promises to be a light-bulb moment for participants and business leaders as our team of speakers navigate the cost paradigm to help employers RETHINK, REIMAGINE, and WIN the battle against the rising cost of care.

The exciting sessions lined up with these speakers will help you learn:

Cut healthcare and pharmaceutical costs by 25 to 50%

Have Zero rate increases and a reduction in costs

Lower deductibles, coinsurance and copays while reducing costs

Avoid choosing vendors and solutions that are solely focused on shareholder profits

"This year we have lined up amazing speakers that have had no rate increase for years, and have driven down costs, reduced or eliminated deductibles, copays and coinsurance while expanding employee benefits, said Jonathan Edelheit, CEO of Healthcare Revolution and Global Healthcare Resources. Employers and consultants need to completely change their philosophical approach to self-funded healthcare. They need to start saying "no" and thinking outside the box." This years' speakers will show you how to do it and achieve these amazing results."

This event is aimed at self-funded organizations and business leaders, brokers, consultants, and insurers, who want to hear insights form forward-thinking thought leaders in employee benefits and wellness, and self-funding on tested strategies to lower healthcare costs for employees while optimizing healthcare outcomes.

As always, the Healthcare Revolution Conference packs together revolutionary and engaging speakers across the employee benefits and healthcare space, who would provide answers to the burning questions of every self-funded employer, helping them to take back control of their healthcare costs.

Healthcare Revolution (HREV) is pushing the envelope at this year's event to provide employers with state-of-the-art strategies and techniques to reduce costs, reimagine culture, and reinvent care delivery. Attendees can look forward to a schedule packed with advanced workshops in achieving their moonshots, expert panels, and hard-hitting keynotes.

Some of our featured speakers are organizations that have saved millions of dollars and revolutionized their approach to self-funded healthcare including:

Tim Isenhower

Tim Isenhower is Director of Benefits at HSM Solutions and has worked with HSM and managed their self-funded insurance program for nearly three decades now. Managing a self-insured health plan through the 90's to today has provided him the opportunity to think out of the box for reduced healthcare cost programs including direct contracting, on-site clinics, and medical tourism, becoming one of pioneers in self-funded companies offering medical tourism.

Dr. Ray Bowman

Dr. Ray Bowman is currently the SVP for Talent and Team Development at MarineMax, the world's largest boat and yacht retailer spanning thirty states and three continents.

Wade Larson

Dr. Wade Larson is the Chief Human Resources Officer for Wagstaff, Inc. Dr. Wade has worked with hundreds of organizations.

Registration for the event is free and participants have a chance to not only expand their knowledge and adopt proven strategies to cut cost, but they also have a unique opportunity to network with top leaders in the self-funding space and build strategic collaborations to optimize growth in their various industries.

The Healthcare Revolution is sponsored by big players in the industry who are looking to drive innovative shifts that transform the healthcare industry. Our sponsors have access to industry-leading introduction and networking meetings, attended by a who's who of employers of all sizes, professionals, brokers, consultants, and agents.

Whether you're an employer or a solution provider, a professional or a consultant, a disruptor or a government official, or anywhere in-between, you're welcome at HREV.

To learn more about this year's Healthcare Revolution Conference, click here.

About Global Healthcare Resources:

Global Healthcare Resources is a marketing consulting firm specializing in business development and marketing strategy and penetration services in the employer health care, benefits, well-being, and medical travel industries. We leverage thought leadership, educational training, and virtual and live events to connect buyers and providers of services together to scale business opportunities. In the last couple of years, we have focused on utilizing the connection between personal and professional motivation to build a business and launched three moonshots in key areas necessary for industry growth. Cost, Culture, and Care. Through these moonshots, we anticipate building a movement that inspires growth through the shared vision, mission, and values inextricably linked between employer and employees. For us, this means virtual and in-person opportunities for business and personal connection, training and certification programs developed through partnerships with key thought leaders across each moonshot mission, and leveraging our publication and podcast to drive thought leadership and demonstrable success with each moonshot.

