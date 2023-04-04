Fuel Retailers Urge EPA to Authorize Summer Sales of E15

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truckstops and travel plazas, SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) urged the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to authorize the summertime sale of gasoline blended with up to 15 percent ethanol (E15) to ensure consistent gasoline supply and lower fuel prices for American consumers during the summer driving season.

NATSO Logo (PRNewsfoto/NATSO, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

NATSO, SIGMA and NACS, which collectively represent 90 percent of the motor fuel sales in the United States, said in a letter to EPA that high inflation coupled with lingering supply chain disruptions and continued geopolitical unrest have created a volatile fuel supply market that is unlikely to change in coming months.

"Total gasoline inventories are lower today than they were last year when EPA issued waivers to address the nation's fuel supply," the organizations told EPA. "None of these trends appear likely to dissipate in the coming months. This will result in continued, increasing pressure on transportation fuel markets that will make it challenging to ensure consistent gasoline supply across the nation."

EPA alleviated summertime fuel concerns in 2022, when fuel inventories were higher than they are today. Selling E15 during the summer months allows fuel retailers to diversify fuel options while lowering fuel prices for consumers and improving the carbon intensity of fuel.

While current fuel supplies are adequate to meet demand, summertime E15 sales will help to ensure the nation does not experience disruptions in the fuel supply or higher costs for consumers should unforeseen circumstances tighten supplies.



About NATSO, NACS, and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel centers, truckstops and off-highway transportation energy retailers. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel center, truckstop and transportation energy retail industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 153,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 165 million customers daily—half of the U.S. population—and has sales that are 10.8% of total U.S. retail and foodservice sales. NACS has 1,900 retailer and 1,800 supplier members from more than 50 countries.

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.org.

Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman

Vice President, Public Affairs

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.