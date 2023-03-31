Emmy Award-Winning NBC News Journalist Peter Alexander to Host National Organization for Rare Disorders' (NORD) 40th Anniversary Celebration and 2023 Rare Impact Awards

QUINCY, Mass. , March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) announced today that Emmy Award-winning journalist and NBC News Chief White House correspondent, Peter Alexander, will host the 2023 Rare Impact Awards and NORD's 40th Anniversary celebration, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Tickets to this black-tie fundraising event are available at rareimpact.org . The event will also be streamed live from 7 – 10 p.m. on rarediseases.org.

Alexander also has a personal connection to the rare community. His sister, Rebecca, has Usher syndrome, type III, a rare genetic disorder that is the leading genetic cause of combined deafness and blindness in the US and around the world. His reports on the impact of Rebecca's rare condition and those who love her speak to the experiences of millions of Americans living with rare disease.

"As a rare disease family member and a trusted and influential journalist, Peter is the perfect host to recognize the incredible achievements made by this year's Rare Impact Awards recipients and to celebrate NORD's 40 years of unparalleled rare disease patient advocacy," said NORD CEO, Peter Saltonstall. "Additionally, his first-hand experience supporting his sister on her rare disease journey serves as a reminder that even without a family history, no individual or family is immune from rare disease."

"I'm honored to help NORD host this special NORD 40th Anniversary event and awards gala," Alexander said. "I look forward to celebrating and meeting the innovators, patients and family members, who like my sister Rebecca, never back away from a challenge or allow their circumstances to define them."

"Peter will bring his compelling and credible voice to help showcase much-needed advancements in patient care, therapeutics and awareness for over 7,000 rare diseases, including Usher syndrome," added Krista Vasi, Executive Director, Usher Syndrome Coalition.

This year's Rare Impact Awards recognize six unique individuals; a forward-thinking and DEI-focused patient advocacy group; and six industry innovators for their FDA-approved treatments. Each honoree has made significant contributions that have helped advance rare disease care, advocacy and research.

Tickets and registration for the Rare Impact Awards and 40th Anniversary Celebration are available at rareimpact.org . For a complete listing of 2023 Rare Impact Award recipients, click HERE.

Entertainment at the 2023 Rare Impact Awards will include a performance by singer-songwriter, Catherine "CeeCee" Castro, whose style is a unique blend of R&B and Soul with Latin influences. Castro has performed the national anthem at Madison Square Garden, worked with Grammy Award-winning producers and artists, and performs with her band across the New York Tribeca area. Additionally, the Usher Syndrome Society's Shine A Light on Usher Syndrome photojournalism exhibit will be on display at the 2023 Rare Impact Awards. Click HERE for more information and other artistic initiatives.

About Emmy Award-winning Journalist, Peter Alexander

Alexander is co-anchor of SATURDAY TODAY and Chief White House Correspondent for NBC News. He reports for all platforms of NBC News and MSNBC, including NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, TODAY, Meet the Press and NBC News Now. Click HERE for complete biography.

About Usher Syndrome Coalition and Usher Syndrome Society

The Usher Syndrome Coalition is the core of the global Usher syndrome community, working to find and support every individual and family living with Usher syndrome. The USH Coalition is using the power of data collection to build the Usher syndrome community, which leads to treatments and a cure. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the USH Coalition exists to connect those living with Usher syndrome to resources, research, and each other.

The Usher Syndrome Society is a non-profit that uses the arts, educational events, and collaboration to raise public awareness and funds for research toward treatments and a cure for Usher syndrome. The USH Society uses storytelling to give a face and a voice to those living with Usher syndrome, making this invisible disease visible.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)

With a 40-year history of advancing care, treatments and policy, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is the leading and longest-standing patient advocacy group for the more than 25 million Americans living with a rare disease. NORD, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to individuals with rare diseases and the organizations that serve them. NORD, along with its more than 330 patient organization members, is committed to improving the health and well-being of people with rare diseases by driving advances in care, research and policy. For more information, please visit https://rarediseases.org/.

