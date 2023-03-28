Sweet Earth Foods Teams Up with Actress and Entrepreneur Ashley Tisdale to Re-invent the Way Consumers Do Plant-Based Eating

Sweet Earth Veggie Come Back sweepstakes* and exclusive plant-forward dining event will woo back plant-based eaters, featuring the brand's new portfolio of product recipes and packaging

SOLON, Ohio, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1/5 people who have stopped eating plant-based foods in recent years say they would rather delete their social media accounts than go back to a plant-based diet, according to new research commissioned by plant-based food innovator Sweet Earth Foods. In response to these negative perceptions, Sweet Earth has teamed up with actress and vegan beauty brand founder Ashley Tisdale to re-invent the way people do plant-based with the Sweet Earth brand's new mouthwatering entrée bowls, burritos and pizza recipes.

The duo is launching a Veggie Come Back sweepstakes and exclusive plant-based dining event in Los Angeles to celebrate the deliciousness of plant-based foods and inspire consumers to see how exciting and flavorful a plant-forward diet can be. The 15 newly updated recipes—including the General Tso's Tofu Bowl, Pad Thai Bowl and Big Sur Breakfast Burrito—will be featured throughout the Veggie Come Back campaign along with existing fan-favorites like Mindful Chik'n.

Ashley Tisdale knows what it takes to reinvent yourself. After making a name for herself as a teen TV star, the entertainment icon went on to record several successful records and, most recently, launch the highly popular self-care brand Frenshe. Now she has her sights on helping fans find plant-based options to make their everyday meals easier and more delicious.

"I've found a plant-based lifestyle that works for me and it's all about balance, enjoyment, and bold flavors," says Ashley Tisdale. "When life doesn't always leave time for homemade meals, it's nice to have convenient, flavorful options in the fridge or freezer. Sweet Earth plant-based foods are my go-to choice when I'm craving a quick veggie boost. They taste great and make me feel good, and I love how they're so easy to prepare."

Over the past decade, enthusiasm for plant-based living sparked explosive growth in plant-forward food brands and products. Yet, for many people, products within the category didn't live up to the hype. Sweet Earth found that 34% of U.S. adults who stopped eating plant-based 2+ years ago did so due to bad taste and texture—but 58% said better taste would woo them back. Now, as the brand's new tagline, "Re-invent the way you do plant-based suggests, Sweet Earth is leading the charge in inspiring consumers to embrace the ease and joy in plant-based eating with evolved and delicious new recipes and fresh packaging.

"We worked with chefs to elevate a variety of our Sweet Earth recipes to better reflect the needs of today's plant-based consumer, carefully crafting them to highlight mouthwatering sauces, savory spices and a variety of wholesome ingredients," said Jennifer Barnes, vice president and general manager of Sweet Earth Foods. "Our hope is to inspire people to re-invent what a plant-based lifestyle means to them, offering a greater emphasis on bold flavors, providing a tasty culinary experience, re-igniting excitement with the variety of Sweet Earth options available to them and supporting consumers in their own plant-based comeback."

The newly updated entrée bowls and burritos, Mindful Chik'n™ and other Sweet Earth favorites can be found today at retailers nationwide including Target, Meijer, Whole Foods, Kroger, Instacart and more. Sweet Earth products are also available in foodservice through select college dining programs across the country via the Purpose Driven Plant-Based Incubator, as well as at restaurants like Chronic Tacos. New pizza recipes, along with all-new packaging, will begin rolling out later this year. To find Sweet Earth products at a store or restaurant near you, visit https://www.goodnes.com/sweet-earth/where-to-buy/.

Consumers can enter the Veggie Come Back sweepstakes starting today, March 28 through 11:59 PM ET on April 6, 2023. One grand prize winner will receive a trip for themselves and one guest to Los Angeles to attend the Sweet Earth Foods Veggie Come Back exclusive dining event on April 26, co-hosted by Ashley Tisdale. In addition to the grand prize, nine first prize winners and their plus-ones will also receive an exclusive invite to experience the veggie-forward evening with Ashley & Sweet Earth.

To enter the Veggie Come Back Sweepstakes, visit veggiecomeback.com and submit before 11:59 PM ET on April 6 for a chance to win.*

Sweet Earth Foods is an award-winning, innovative vegetarian and vegan food company that offers a wide variety of culinary-driven, mindfully made products. Sweet Earth was founded in California, with a strong conviction to create delicious plant-based food from and for the best of the Earth. The company has won over plant-based flavor-seekers and those looking to reduce meat in their diets by offering a diverse portfolio of convenient, delicious and nutritious vegetarian and vegan foods — from ready-to-eat plant-based chik'n and deli meats to bowls, pizzas, breakfast items and burritos. Every product has been carefully crafted by the Sweet Earth culinary team, each with a unique story to tell, all celebrating bold flavors and diverse ingredients, including mouthwatering sauces and savory spices. With each delicious recipe, Sweet Earth is re-inventing the way you do plant-based, setting the expectation for how exceptional plant-based should taste. Sweet Earth is available at over 20,000 retail locations and is featured on menus at more than 2,000 out-of-home locations nationwide. To find Sweet Earth products near you and learn more about the brand, visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest at @sweetearthfoods.

SWEET EARTH® and related trademarks used under license.

