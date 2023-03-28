Polaris Launches Polaris Xchange Powersports Marketplace Giving Consumers an Easy and Convenient Way to Shop Online for New and Used Vehicles

Polaris Launches Polaris Xchange Powersports Marketplace Giving Consumers an Easy and Convenient Way to Shop Online for New and Used Vehicles

Polaris Xchange puts consumers in the driver's seat as they shop online for off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, side-by-sides, auto-cycles, and ATVs

Polaris Xchange offers an extensive inventory of new and used Polaris powersports vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports, is putting customers in the driver's seat as they shop for their first or next powersports vehicle with the introduction of Polaris Xchange. Built from the ground up with the needs of the powersports customer in-mind, this one-stop online marketplace provides customers the ability to shop, research and start the buying process on thousands of off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, side-by-sides, auto-cycles, and ATVs from participating Polaris dealers nationwide.

Polaris Launches Polaris Xchange Powersports Marketplace Giving Consumers an Easy and Convenient Way to Shop Online for New and Used Vehicles (PRNewswire)

"We are constantly infusing new ways of thinking and using our knowledge of the powersports customer to help advance our industry, introduce new people to powersports and enhance the experience for our owners and riders, and Polaris Xchange is another example of that industry leadership," said Vic Koelsch, senior vice president, chief digital and information officer at Polaris. "Polaris Xchange simplifies the shopping process for customers, allowing them do most of the process online before visiting their local dealership to sign the paperwork."

Consumer shopping habits have evolved in recent years with more consumers leveraging online resources for discovery, research and learning as they start the buying process prior to visiting a physical retail location, and powersports consumers are no different.

Polaris Xchange offers consumers the tools they need to feel confident as well as conveniently start the buying process from the comfort of their homes including: finding the vehicle, viewing used vehicle history and condition reports, shopping for accessories, indicating interest in protection products, determining trade-in value and prequalifying for a loan. From there, the customer simply needs to complete the purchase and pick up the vehicle from a dealer or have it delivered.

Polaris Xchange also provides value to Polaris dealers who can publish their new and used inventory online increasing visibility, reach, and awareness to shoppers.

"We set out to streamline the shopping process and provide consumers with even more confidence as they look to purchase," said Koelsch. "Through Polaris Xchange, we are offering a one-stop, credible resource that makes it easier to not only find new Polaris vehicles but search through available used powersports inventory at our trusted network of dealers."

With JoyDrive as a technology partner, Polaris Xchange will showcase used powersports inventory from all powersports manufacturers as well as available inventory of new Polaris vehicles at participating dealers.

Shop for your next ride and learn more about Polaris Xchange at www.polarisxchange.com .

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polaris Inc.