As Official Partner, the Brand Unveils Newly Designed Aperol Spritz Piazza and Continues to Celebrate Shared Experiences and Best of Music Culture

INDIO, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Aperol® , the iconic Italian aperitivo, will be bringing music fans together to make memories of a lifetime at the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival® . The brand will unveil an event within the event, the Aperol Spritz Piazza, a gathering place like the iconic piazzas that can be found throughout Italy, which will welcome thousands this festival season to connect with the brand's love of music and togetherness.

Join the Joy with Aperol®’s Debut at Coachella Music Festival® (PRNewswire)

Aperol's debut at Coachella is the latest example of how the Aperol Spritz, #1 Cocktail in Italy, * is perfectly paired with festival culture. Music has been a key ingredient to the brand since Aperol's inception in 1919 in Padova, a lively city 30 minutes from Venice, where its founders, the Barbieri brothers, released an Aperol vinyl record in its earliest days. For the past several years, Aperol has been a key guest and supporting partner at major festivals across the globe, bringing the aperitivo social ritual to music lovers every festival season.

The Aperol Spritz Piazza will provide festival attendees of legal drinking age the ultimate destination to meet up with friends to chill throughout the day and take in the spectacular orange sunsets of the desert. The space will feature elements such as an Aperol Tram designed to resemble a modern Italian city streetcar, a Kiosk where guests can play digital trivia games or create a custom AR experience, a larger-than-life interactive Orange Photo Dome with slow motion camera content capture, a picture-perfect Sunbeam Installation made of a glowing orange mirror and Neon LED lighting, and Live Social Engagement, inviting guests to share the orange vibe and #jointhejoy in real time by utilizing social hashtags and scanning QR codes at the experience.

Andrea Sengara, Campari America's Head of Marketing shares excitement around the brand's presence at Coachella, saying, "Given the shared values of Aperol and music festivals - togetherness, living in the moment, creating fun memories, a life filled with travel, and of course, a love of music - a partnership with one of the most significant festivals of all, Coachella, is a wonderful match as well as a milestone achievement." She added, "As a globally recognized brand at a globally recognized festival, it's wonderful to be part of these special moments and share Aperol's irresistible orange vibes with music fans. Kicking off Aperol's summer of music at Coachella is the perfect way to continue to provide a space to foster those shared experiences with hundreds of thousands of Aperol Spritz fans from around the world."

Outside the festival grounds, billboards leading into and around Indio and Coachella Valley will greet fans flocking to the desert. Aperol digital and social media campaigns will also run locally and nationally to help drive consumer awareness of Aperol's music platform.

Coachella is just the first stop on Aperol's 2023 Summer Festival tour. For anyone who missed this year's concert in the desert, the brand experience will be present at other major festivals across the country throughout the rest of the year.

Follow Aperol's social media channels for further information throughout the festival and beyond, and be sure to use our hashtags to join the joy all year long: @AperolUSA.

Aperol reminds music and concert lovers to enjoy Aperol and this upcoming festival season – especially Coachella – responsibly.

Join the vibe.

*Source: Doxa, June 2022 online study, sample of 1,992 alc. cocktail drinkers 18-55 y.o. in the past 3 months in Italy

"3-2-1" Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Aperol

Cinzano Prosecco

Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange

METHOD: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

GLASS: Stemmed balloon glass

GARNISH: Orange Slice

#AperolSpritz #AperolCoachella #JoinTheJoy

https://www.aperol.com/

https://www.facebook.com/aperolspritz.usa/

https://www.instagram.com/aperolusa/

https://twitter.com/AperolUSA

ABOUT APEROL/APEROL SPRITZ

Aperol® is the iconic aperitif known globally for its bright orange hue and unique floral flavor profile which derives from a secret recipe that has remained unchanged for over a century. Launched in 1919 by the Barbieri Brothers in the Veneto Region of Italy, and recognized for sparking joyful connections and creating memorable, shared experiences, the signature cocktail, the Aperol Spritz, evokes the Italian lifestyle of togetherness.

Aperol Spritz is the #1 cocktail in Italy, and a top 10 cocktail in the US. The signature cocktail is made by mixing Aperol, Cinzano Prosecco, and a splash of soda in a wine glass full of ice, and garnishing with a slice of orange. Its light, herbaceous, and floral flavor profile truly make it the ideal drink for every occasion.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

ABOUT CAMPARI AMERICA

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Elizabeth Colton, Aperol PR

Elizabeth.Colton@campari.com

Katie Porter, M Booth PR

KatieP@mbooth.com

Join the Joy with Aperol®’s Debut at Coachella Music Festival® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aperol