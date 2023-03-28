BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: TURKEY HILL GRAHAM SLAM RETURNS, A LONG-TIME FAN-FAVORITE FLAVOR To celebrate, this April fans can win VIP access to the flavor through trivia

CONESTOGA, Pa., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for baseball season, Turkey Hill, one of America's favorite ice cream brands, is bringing back its most beloved and demanded flavor, Graham Slam –complete with graham flavor, delicious chocolate marshmallow cups and a graham cracker swirl. To celebrate its return, Turkey Hill is announcing an exclusive giveaway that will provide select fans nationwide with VIP access to the flavor.

To enter to win, all fans have to do is visit turkeyhill.com/grahamslamreturns and play trivia to prove they are really among the OG fans. If fans answer all four questions correctly, they will be entered to win a VIP prize pack including 4 tubs of Graham Slam ice cream shipped in a reusable cooler bag! See here for the official rules.

"Turkey Hill fans spoke, and we listened. After almost daily requests and seeing a highly positive sentiment tied to bringing back our fan-favorite Graham Slam flavor, we couldn't be more excited to do just that – everyone loves a good comeback, especially when it involves ice cream" said Brittany Smith, Director of Marketing, Frozen at Turkey Hill. "What better way to celebrate your favorite baseball team's wins this season than with Graham Slam!"

Starting today, March 28th, Graham Slam is now shipping to many of our retail partners including ShopRite, Weis, Giant, Acme, Price Chopper and select Walmart stores.

