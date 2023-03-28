American Exchange Group Chooses Infor for ERP Modernization

New York-based fashion brand to adopt Infor CloudSuite Fashion to support current and future growth

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that American Exchange Group (AXNY), a multi-division industry leader in accessories design, manufacturing, and wholesale, has selected Infor CloudSuite Fashion, an ERP solution specifically designed for apparel, footwear, textile, and fashion accessories companies, to standardize all divisions across the organization and support future growth.

Recently, American Exchange Group acquired two footwear brands, Aerosoles and White Mountain Footwear Group. With these additions, it became a priority to consolidate to a single ERP solution.

"With our recent acquisitions of Aerosoles, White Mountain and Cliffs adding to our AXNY portfolio, we were faced with having to maintain multiple ERP systems to support multiple brands," said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group. "We knew we needed one platform that made sense for all divisions and brands with the dynamic capacity to support future growth and additional potential acquisitions. This provides better communication and better allocation of our resources for productive results. We are looking forward to the consolidation of systems, as well as optimizing the visibility of our information from one source."

By consolidating to one ERP solution, American Exchange Group will have better integration between systems, standardization across all business units, and more modern capabilities. This new end-to-end solution includes Infor CloudSuite Fashion, Fashion PLM (product lifecycle management), Factory Track, and Infor Birst analytics & reporting.

The multitenant cloud solution is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, and deployed by Infor partner Fortude, a leading global enterprise and digital services company with a strong focus in the fashion industry.

"AXNY has made it a priority to have the best resources, products, and teams to ensure the continued success and growth of our company," said Todd Emerson, CTO of AXNY. "We selected a partner that aligned with our digital transformation strategy and would support our continued success and growth. Infor's multitenant CloudSuite Fashion ERP solution is powered by Amazon Web Services, making it a perfect match for our long-term strategy."

Dan Dufault, SVP and general manager of Infor fashion & retail solutions, said, "American Exchange Group is the latest example of a leading apparel brand company that has joined the Infor CloudSuite Fashion roster of customers in their quest for a digital transformation. AXNY is strategically positioned to consolidate and streamline its current processes while leveraging our technology to advance its leadership position of driving growth in the market. We look forward to a long and mutually successful relationship with the AXNY team."

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and accessories including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends. Visit https://www.axnygroup.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

