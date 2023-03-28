ALUMINIUM China 2023 to Return to Shanghai in July, Reuniting the Industry at Asia's Largest Aluminium Trade Show

SHANGHAI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALUMINIUM China, one of the world's largest aluminium trade shows that serve as the barometer of the industry, announced that the 18th edition of the exhibition will return to Shanghai this summer. RX Greater China, the organizer of the show, is gearing up for the largest event that ALUMINIUM China has ever staged to offer the ultimate one-stop platform where visitors will learn the latest and greatest in the aluminium industry brought by the global companies at the forefront of innovation. Interested visitors are invited to register via the link (https://reed.infosalons.com.cn/reg/ALU23/registeren/login).

Committed to promoting the sustainable development of the global aluminium industry, ALUMINIUM China will bring together new products, technologies, processes, and applications across the entire aluminium value chain to empower the industry to move in this direction, paving the way for new business opportunities and collaborations that will reshape the future of this vital sector.

To maximize the business opportunities for industry players, the upcoming ALUMINIUM China 2023 is slated to be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre from July 5 through 7 alongside Asia's Lightweight Automotive Trade Fair, Shanghai International Wheel Industry Exhibition, and Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Materials Exhibition, to create a mega-show for companies seeking to engage with potential business partners from various industries.

With the expected number of attendees projected to exceed 25,000, ALUMINIUM China will be the premier platform for industry insiders to establish new connections and debut their latest products and technologies. To improve the experience for visitors and exhibitors, the show will feature segmented sections designed for showcasing aluminium applications in different fields, including but not limited to automobile, packaging, electronics, and photovoltaics, while bringing together aluminium material and equipment suppliers from both upstream, midstream, and downstream.

One of the key aims of ALUMINUM China is to unite thinkers and talents to share the latest insights while driving thought-provoking conversations around industry innovation and transformation. This year is no exception, as ALUMINIUM China will offer an extensive line-up of events and activities that highlight the newest trends and technologies. Attendees can expect to participate in informative seminars and forums covering a wide range of topics, from state-of-the-art aluminium alloy casting technology and lightweight automotive materials to recycled aluminium supply chains, sustainable aluminium-based packaging solutions, and innovative aluminium applications in consumer electronics.

Inviting world-leading experts and industry insiders, each event promises to be a valuable opportunity for industry professionals to stay abreast of the latest developments, as well as exchange ideas and strengthen collaboration with their industry peers. To top it all off, a new event will be added this year, which is dedicated solely to the discussion of digitalized and smart manufacturing plants for aluminium.

For years, ALUMINIUM China has not only been a venue for showcasing products but also a platform for business matching, offering a year-round service that assists buyers in discovering the most relevant suppliers and products. Aiming to further bridge the gaps between suppliers and buyers, ALUMINIUM China 2023 will expand and enhance its role in business matching, empowering exhibitors to achieve new growth with online and offline product promotion channels while bringing more efficient options that help buyers to find more premium suppliers.

ALUMINIUM China is also committed to boosting business opportunities for companies seeking to expand their global presence through ALU connect, an online B2B marketplace and supply chain platform for aluminium products, processing equipment, and auxiliary materials. On ALU connect, buyers can search for products and suppliers throughout the entire aluminium value chain without time or space limitations, improving sourcing efficiency by eliminating the need for supplier screening. Verified suppliers can connect with potential customers globally and maximize the visibility of their products and company profiles. By providing a comprehensive and user-friendly platform that streamlines the buying and selling process, ALU connect leverages the resources and technological innovation of ALUMINIUM China to help aluminium industry players sharpen their competitive edges and optimize their supply chain in the global market.

