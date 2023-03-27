Everlight Solar Wins Best Company Outlook Award from Comparably

VERONA, Wis., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to announce that Comparably, a leading workplace culture platform, has awarded them the Best Company Outlook Award. This prestigious award recognizes organizations that exhibit exceptional leadership, culture, and values.

Everlight Solar is grateful to receive the Best Company Outlook Award, which celebrates their bright future as the Midwest's fastest-growing solar company. (PRNewswire)

Everlight Solar is proud to announce that work culture site Comparably has awarded them the Best Company Outlook Award.

Comparably collected anonymous ratings from current employees to determine the winner of the Best Company Outlook award. Employees were asked to rate their confidence in the company's future success and whether they would recommend working there to others. Over a 12-month period, Everlight Solar's staff provided glowing reviews of their workplace.

This is the eighth award that Everlight Solar has received from Comparably, having previously been recognized for leadership, diversity, and overall culture. These awards are a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to cultivating a positive workplace culture and driving innovation in the solar industry.

As the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, Everlight Solar is dedicated to providing high-quality solar solutions to customers across eight states. At Everlight Solar, employees are empowered to thrive both professionally and personally, with opportunities for career development and a supportive work environment. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion ensures that everyone's unique perspectives and talents are valued and respected.

"We are thrilled to receive the Best Company Outlook Award from Comparably," said Will Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar. "Our staff is at the heart of everything we do, and this award is a testament to their hard work and dedication to our mission of creating a more sustainable future for all."

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everlight Solar