The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Aviation & Investments Returns to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo under the theme 'Soaring into The Bahamas Golden Jubilee'

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Aviation & Investments Returns to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo under the theme 'Soaring into The Bahamas Golden Jubilee'

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is excited to announce its return to the annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo under the theme "Soaring into The Bahamas Golden Jubilee". The aerospace expo, scheduled for 28 March – 2 April in Lakeland, Florida, will feature The Bahamas as the exclusive destination and a proud leader of general aviation in the Caribbean region.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A) (PRNewswire)

The 49th annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo is the largest aviation event of its kind in the Southern U.S. region and attracts nearly a quarter million people over the course of the week at the Lakeland Linder Regional Airport. The BMOTIA has participated in the expo for more than 20 years to promote the ease of flying to the multi-island destination and spur business-to-business opportunities with aviation industry stakeholders.

"We hope to deepen our relationships with trusted partners such as SUN 'n FUN, as The Bahamas expands its focus and investments in the aviation industry," said Parliamentary Secretary, the Hon. John H. W. Pinder II.

"Events such as these help us to spread the word to aviation enthusiasts about The Bahamas' exceptional flight service operations and the many islands that can accommodate private aircraft. The Bahamas truly showcases its beauty from the air when flying over our crystal blue waters."

Over the past five years, private aviation delivered more than half a million passengers to The Bahamas. In 2022 alone, the destination saw a 178% increase in private aviation numbers over pre pandemic numbers in 2019.

This year at the Expo, guests can look forward to vibrant displays of The Bahamas' many offerings, new destination updates, health and safety tips, direct access to Bahamas Customs and Bahamas Civil Aviation representatives, and live Junkanoo performances across the expo grounds. Additionally, attendees at the expo will be able to sit in on special forums on the ease of flying to The Bahamas conducted by veteran Bahamas Flying Ambassador Rick Gardiner and Bahamas Flying Ambassador Mike Zidziunas of the Central Florida Aerospace Academy (CFAA).

Special invited guests will also be welcomed to a Bahamian night cocktail party under the theme "Soaring into The Bahamas Golden Jubilee" in honour of The Bahamas' 50th Independence celebrations. At the end of the weeklong expo, dozens of pilots will participate in a fly-out from the Lakeland Florida airport to Grand Bahama, to demonstrate the proximity between South Florida and The Bahamas.

Reginald Saunders, BMOTIA's Permanent Secretary, said, "I am certain that our participation in this event will continue to boost interest in flying to The Bahamas and highlight the visual wonders, delicious cuisine and abundant cultural experiences our country has to offer."

The Bahamas has 54 airports throughout the archipelago – 25 are private and 29 are government owned – 20 of which are official ports of entry, equipped with Bahamas Customs and Immigration officials to process private pilots' entries and departures.

To learn more information about the SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo, please visit flysnf.org.

For more information on the ease of flying to The Bahamas, please visit Bahamas.com.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson Patty

ajohnson@bahamas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism