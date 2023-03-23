Zama Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest

French Startup is Recognized for Groundbreaking Work on Homomorphic Encryption

PARIS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zama has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference™ 2023 Innovation Sandbox contest for its work on Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). Zama will present its technology and solution to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, April 24 at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 75 acquisitions and received $12.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years. Zama will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

"The RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest is one of the most exciting highlights of the week as we get to watch 10 of the cybersecurity industry's best and brightest up and coming stars shine on stage with provocative and cutting-edge ideas," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. "The demanding challenges and threats we face are only getting more complex in both size and severity and we need smart, determined and skilled individuals and companies to make an impact and help tackle what lies ahead."

Zama is a cryptography company building open-source homomorphic encryption tools for developers, enabling them to build solutions that keep data private. FHE enables processing data without decrypting it; this means companies and organizations can offer their services without seeing their users' data — and users will never notice a difference in functionality. With data encrypted both while in transit and during processing, everything we do online could now be encrypted end-to-end.

Dr Pascal Paillier, Chief Technology Officer at Zama said: "The amount of private data we generate increases every day, and with it the risk of data breaches and surveillance. Privacy is not about data ownership or security, it's about being able to selectively disclose what we want, to whom we want. Zama makes protecting privacy easy, creating tools that can be used even by someone who is not a cryptographer."

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on April 24 and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Niloofar Howe , Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer , Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; Barmak Meftah , Co-Founder & General Partner at Ballistic Ventures; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24-27, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About Zama

Zama is a cryptography company building open-source homomorphic encryption tools for developers. Their technology enables a broad range of privacy-preserving use cases, from confidential smart contracts to encrypted machine learning and privacy-preserving cloud applications. Zama was founded by Pascal Paillier and Rand Hindi, and has more than 60 researchers and engineers in its team from a broad range of backgrounds.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future topics and gain access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking visionaries and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry, visit www.rsaconference.com . Where the world talks security.

