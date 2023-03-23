U.S. LawShield® Appoints Brooksy Smith as Chief Executive Officer

Smith Brings 30+ Years of Market Development Experience to CEO Position

HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self-Defense® organization, has appointed Brooksy Smith as chief executive officer. Smith is a strategic and visionary business leader with more than 30 years of experience in marketing and brand development, organizational strategy, company growth and retention, as well as research and development.

Smith, who joined U.S. LawShield mid-last year and was named CEO months later, succeeds P.J. Hermosa, who served as CEO since 2010.

"Smith has the knowledge, expertise and diverse track record of success to take U.S. LawShield to the next level," said Darren Rice, founder of U.S. LawShield. "He has made an incredible impact since joining U.S. LawShield by enhancing our value proposition, broadening our target markets, boosting operational efficiencies and improving member retention. I am very confident he will drive company growth as we rebrand and continue to offer our members the very best legal defense for self-defense with more options than ever before."

Smith has led multidisciplinary, cross-functional teams across a wide range of national consumer brands and industries. Additionally, he has decades of experience in sales, business transitions and scaling, budget management, strategic planning and training, as well as employee engagement. Before U.S. LawShield, Smith was managing partner at Big Fish Brands, and prior to that was president and chief operating officer of LeanMD.

"I could not be more excited and honored to lead U.S. LawShield," said Smith. "Our primary focus is to educate, prepare and protect our members in self-defense situations. Our team at

U.S. LawShield and our network of Independent Program Attorneys are some of the most brilliant and skillful professionals in the industry. As CEO, I strive to enable our leaders, members, partners, attorneys and team members to achieve even greater success in fulfilling their passions."

About U.S. LawShield®

Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self-Defense® organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than 2 million members. A network of 200+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.

Educate. Prepare. Protect.™ U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self-Defense program, visit uslawshield.com.

