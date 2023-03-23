Hivebrite Awarded ISO 27001 Certification for Its Information Security Management System

NEW YORK and PARIS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite, a leading community management and engagement platform , has obtained the world-renowned ISO 27001 certification, recognizing its commitment to meeting the highest security standards for all customer data it handles.

Hivebrite recognized for its commitment to rigorous information security standards to keep customer data safe.

ISO 27001 is the world's most prestigious standard for information security management systems. It supports organizations in protecting their critical information assets and complying with legal and regulatory security requirements.

Addressing Global Cybersecurity Challenges and Improving Digital Trust

Cyberattacks have increased in recent years, with data breaches costing businesses an average of $4.35 million in 2022 . The ISO 27001 security framework empowers organizations to adopt a strategic approach to cybersecurity to reduce risk and improve trust.

"Hivebrite is growing rapidly and has tripled its customer base in the past two years. This hyper-growth requires establishing new processes to ensure the highest level of data security company-wide. More than 900 customers worldwide trust Hivebrite's platform to power their online communities. We understand that data security and data privacy are top priorities for many of our customers. This certification represents the latest milestone in Hivebrite's security roadmap, further demonstrating our continued commitment to rigorous information security standards to keep our customer data safe." Martin Petz, CFO and Chief Security Officer at Hivebrite

A Continuous Commitment to the Highest Data Security Standards

To achieve the certification, organizations must have an information security management system that documents and operates processes for managing and improving information security.

LSTI, a conformity assessment body, validated Hivebrite's compliance after it demonstrated its meticulous ongoing strategy for managing customer data. All employees were involved in the process to ensure success.

About Hivebrite

Hivebrite is an all-in-one community management and engagement platform.

It empowers organizations to launch, manage, and grow fully branded private communities. Hivebrite is completely customizable and provides all the tools needed to strengthen community engagement.

Over 900 organizations worldwide, including CERN, The Channel Company, Shell Alumni, NYSE, and WWF, use Hivebrite to build and engage vibrant communities.

