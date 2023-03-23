Graphite Hires New Vice President of Informatics and Vice President of Engineering

Health Software Company Expands Leadership Team with Former OpenEHR and Salesforce Executives

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite , a software company creating the first comprehensive digital ecosystem for the frictionless exchange of health data, today announced Thomas Beale as its new vice president of informatics and Swami Sundaramurthy as its new vice president of engineering.

Prior to joining Graphite, Beale worked as the specifications lead and board member at openEHR, where he led the development of an open, domain-driven EHR platform specification, now implemented by dozens of companies. Sundaramurthy joins Graphite from Startree, a cloud analytics startup, where he served as head of engineering. They will report to Graphite's Chief Technology Officer Ted Gaubert.

"We're delighted to welcome Thomas and Swami to the team; their decades of experience developing innovative solutions will help us solve some of healthcare and technology's biggest problems," said Ries Robinson, MD, CEO of Graphite. "Graphite is committed to developing an ecosystem that enables health systems to better exchange health data to adopt new technologies rapidly and at scale."

Beale, who was at openEHR for more than two decades, brings deep expertise in platform strategy and health informatics. He was the primary architect of the openEHR specifications, including the archetype formalism (adopted as an ISO standard) and a new major open architecture for clinical process management. In addition to openEHR, Beale has also worked at Graphite member system Intermountain Health on advanced clinical workflow, and as a technical consultant to various governments and large providers, including the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, where he worked on e-health standards strategy and interoperability architecture.

"As the healthcare industry faces massive challenges advancing technologically, it has become clear that we need to fundamentally change the way health systems exchange and compute with data," Beale said. "Graphite has the capabilities, team, and scale to truly transform the industry in a way that prioritizes end-to-end, patient-centric care over local product silos."

Swami Sundaramurthy is a leader in AI, SaaS and cloud architecture. Prior to his role as Head of Engineering at Startree, Sundaramurthy served as Director of Engineering at Salesforce, where he oversaw three global engineering teams as part of the Salesforce Einstein platform. Additionally, he previously held engineering roles at Microsoft, Amazon, Yahoo, and Pinterest across multiple domains including artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, search, abuse prevention, and content management and delivery.

"As countless digital health solutions become available every day, there is a real need to develop an ecosystem that enables the seamless exchange of health data," said Sundaramurthy. "Digital transformation of health data has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes and cost. I am thrilled to join the Graphite team to bring this vision to life, and rapidly accelerate the digital modernization of healthcare."

In addition to Beale and Sundaramurthy, Graphite recently added Microsoft's Chief Architect for Healthcare Josh Mandel to its Advisory Board last fall. The company also launched a partnership with Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, to rapidly and securely exchange data through Datavant's trusted de-identification technology and APIs.

About Graphite

Graphite is a software company creating the first comprehensive digital ecosystem for the frictionless exchange of health data. This has been tried before, but never in this way. We are a non-profit, partnering with leading healthcare organizations to achieve the critical mass necessary to align around a de facto industry standard. By doing this together, we are ensuring this is done for the benefit of all. Graphite's founding members include: Kaiser Permanente, Intermountain Healthcare, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, and SSM Health. For more information, visit graphitehealth.io .

