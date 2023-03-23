FAZE CLAN PROMOTES MATT "BK" AUGUSTIN TO VICE PRESIDENT OF BRAND & CREATIVE STRATEGY

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced Matt "BK" Augustin has been promoted to Vice President of Brand & Creative Strategy. Augustin, who has been at FaZe Clan for just over two years as Director of Brand & Creative Strategy, will lead a team that will work cross-functionally to optimize FaZe Clan's creative, brand and media strategy. Augustin will report to President and COO, Zach Katz.

"BK is a one-of-a-kind executive and vital asset who not only brings immense value and critical strategy to FaZe Clan, but he also brings steadfast determination and energy that permeates throughout the building everyday," said President and COO Zach Katz. "Lee and I are thrilled to elevate him into a stronger leadership position as we continue to optimize FaZe Clan's creative, brand and media strategy."

As VP of Brand & Creative Strategy, Augustin will oversee a team that's involved in the full life-cycle of business development for FaZe Clan including – helping identify existing opportunities for current and potential partners, developing the creative strategy for new business proposals & brand strategy for current and potential partners and working cross-functionally to help produce award-winning content.

"Having a chance to work in gaming, a space that isn't just growing, but one I'm a legit member and contributor of, has been amazing," said Augustin. "Being able to help build a brand like FaZe through the lens of fans first is an opportunity I refuse to take for granted."

During his time at FaZe Clan, Augustin has been instrumental in cementing and continuing partner relationships and collaborations including McDonald's, Porsche, DraftKings, GHOST Energy, MoonPay, SteelSeries, SCUF, DoorDash and Totino's. In 2021, BK was featured on Ad Age's acclaimed 40 Under 40 list recognizing rising stars in marketing, advertising and media.

Prior to joining FaZe, BK worked for multiple reputable advertising agencies including DigitasLBi, FCB Chicago, Fitzco/McCann and 72andSunny where he touched several campaigns with brands including the NFL, Adidas, Under Armour, Activision, and Blizzard Entertainment. In addition to his professional experience, Augustin has dedicated himself to shining a light on the importance of diversity and inclusion by consistently using his presence on LinkedIn to form connections and serve as a mentor for underrepresented professionals. He co-founded the organization Advertising for Change , which focuses on bringing diversity to Atlanta's marketing industry and founded and served as the Global Lead of the McCann World Group Global Diversity Council where he focused on bringing their offices across the world together while pushing for a fair and inclusive environment for all. Bk is also a former ADCOLOR FUTURES board member and current alumni/mentor for Marcus Graham Project .

