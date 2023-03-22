Simplicity Acquires Leading Disability Insurance Brokerage Company Truluma and Welcomes Jeff Peterson and Jeff Kerns to its Partnership

SUMMIT, N.J., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") today announced that it has acquired leading disability income brokerage company, Truluma, Inc. Founded in 2000 and led by Jeff Peterson and Jeff Kerns – both of whom become partners in Simplicity following this transaction -- Truluma serves brokers nationwide with income protection and asset protection solutions for their clients.

"Truluma is a recognized leader in the disability insurance industry, and Jeff and Jeff, having worked as advisors themselves, are well-respected among their clients and peers in the industry," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "We are thrilled for them to bring their great experience to our organization, while capitalizing on the resources Simplicity has to offer."

"Simplicity's stellar reputation, unrivaled resources, and strong distribution network makes them a perfect partner for Tuluma's next phase of growth," said Jeff Peterson. "We look forward to working with the team to expand our offerings and tap into Simplicity's network."

"Truluma is continually recognized as a leading Income Protection Distribution and Consulting Firm, and we are excited to move forward as part of Simplicity Group," said Jeff Kerns. "Our future is bright with a strong partner like Simplicity to provide back-office support and additional sales and marketing resources to our business offering."

About Truluma

Truluma is a recognized leader in the disability income brokerage arena, having earned preferred partner status with the major DI carriers in the U.S. Serving brokers in 50 states, Truluma's focus is on the advisor as the team strives to help financial professionals design appropriate income protection and asset protection solutions for their clients which include: individual income protection, key person disability, shareholder agreement funding, overhead expense protection, loan protection, executive benefit income protection, high limit coverage, severance pay protection, contract completion, and critical illness. For more information, please visit www.truluma.com.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

