SELECTIVE INSURANCE NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS FOR 2023 BY FORBES

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance, a leading business, home, and auto carrier, has been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2023. Selective ranked 84th of 500 listed companies up from the 108th spot last year.

"This recognition distinguishes the unique culture and employee experience at Selective that celebrates diverse talent, individual identity, and different points of view and experiences," said Cyndi Bennett, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Selective Insurance. "Being named to the Forbes list of America's Best Midsize Employers shows the effectiveness of our commitment to creating an engaging workplace where employees are empowered to contribute their unique perspectives, skills, and experiences to our shared success."

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to compile the list of America's Best Midsize Employers by surveying about 45,000 American workers at companies and institutions with 1,000 to 5,000 U.S.-based employees. Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family and evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out positively or negatively.

This year marks Selective's third time as one of America's Best Midsize Employers. The company also appeared on the 2019 and 2022 lists. The 2023 list is available for viewing on the Forbes website.

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in Fortune 1000 and certification as a Great Place to Work® in 2022 for the third consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

