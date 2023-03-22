PrizePicks Becomes First-Ever Fantasy Sports Partner of Atlanta United

Daily Fantasy Operator Teams up with Popular MLS Team for Inaugural Soccer Partnership

ATLANTA, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Atlanta United to become the MLS club's first-ever Daily Fantasy Sports partner. The agreement also represents the first soccer partnership for PrizePicks.

PrizePicks, the largest skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Atlanta United to become the MLS club’s first-ever Daily Fantasy Sports partner. The agreement also represents the first soccer partnership for PrizePicks. The PrizePicks brand will be prominently featured throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium during all Atlanta United home games. (PRNewswire)

PrizePicks brand will be prominently featured throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium during all Atlanta United home games.

Under the terms of the agreement, the PrizePicks brand will be prominently featured throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium during all Atlanta United home games. Having begun play in 2017 and winners of MLS Cup the following year, Atlanta United regularly plays in front of crowds of more than 45,000 fans and has led MLS in attendance in each of its first six seasons.

"Ever since Atlanta United captured the city's heart with the first professional championship in a generation, we knew it was only a matter of time before we brought our two brands together," PrizePicks Co-Founder & CEO Adam Wexler said. "Atlanta United consistently leads the league in attendance year after year and we are excited for their fanbase to gain an affinity for our fantasy sports platform."

Over the last year, PrizePicks has seen particularly strong performance from MLS among its line of fantasy soccer offerings, with hundreds of thousands of PrizePicks members making entries involving MLS athletes. The partnership is also a continuation of PrizePicks' strategy to align with Atlanta brands. In recent years, PrizePicks has had high-profile engagements with the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons, the latter of which shares ownership with Atlanta United.

"We're excited to welcome PrizePicks as a Proud Partner of Atlanta United," said club President and CEO Garth Lagerwey. "Our goal of providing a premium fan experience through innovative technology coupled with their already established presence in the Atlanta market made this partnership a natural fit."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings and the largest independent skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America. The company was recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the PrizePicks workforce has grown to over 250 in the past year, with the company recently being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com.

About Atlanta United

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information about Atlanta United, including how to purchase season tickets, visit: www.atlutd.com, and follow @ATLUTD.

