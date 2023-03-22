National Wildlife Federation and Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Team Up Again to Celebrate National Wildlife Week This April

In celebration of National Wildlife Week (April 3-9), National Wildlife Federation and Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom will launch the "Explore Nature's Playground" campaign, aimed at inspiring people to protect wildlife and their wild spaces

RESTON, Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Wildlife Federation and Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom are joining forces again for National Wildlife Week, April 3-9, 2023, to promote wildlife conservation and inspire people to protect wildlife and their unique habitats.

National Wildlife Week (PRNewswire)

The "Explore Nature's Playground" campaign will inspire people to protect wildlife and their wild spaces

This year's campaign, "Explore Nature's Playground" highlights the ways wildlife species love to play—bear cubs like to wrestle and pounce, otters play with rocks, young prairie dogs chase each and the play list goes on! Just like us, wildlife like to live, play and feel safe in their homes. By taking simple action—whether it's planting a tree or picking up litter— the campaign will showcase how people can help keep wildlife playing wild across America for generations to come.

"Through this year's National Wildlife Week campaign, we hope to engage people in a fun, educational way that inspires them to take simple conservation action to help mitigate the wildlife crisis whether it's in their own backyard or local community," said Krista Newberry, head of licensing and partnerships for the National Wildlife Federation. "For people across the nation, this week is a chance to learn more about the incredible animals native to North America, their unique habitats, and how we can help them thrive. We are thrilled to partner again with Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom to celebrate our decades-long commitment to wildlife heritage and education."

The campaign, which will launch April 3, will include a dedicated National Wildlife Week website with interactive content and fun facts about North American wildlife, a digital content series featuring entertaining wildlife videos and a call to "Play It Forward" by taking a pledge to protect wildlife and their wild spaces. When participants take the pledge, they are entered for a chance to win "wildly playful" prize sets.

"Our partnership with the National Wildlife Federation extends our 60-year legacy of educating viewers about the Wild Kingdom, and we're excited to continue that legacy by raising awareness on how each of us can make an impact on wildlife conservation," said Jen Wulf, vice president of Brand Strategy and Engagement at Mutual of Omaha. "We are thrilled to once again partner with the National Wildlife Federation for National Wildlife Week, shining a spotlight on some incredible species native to North America as they play in 'nature's playgrounds' for decades to come."

Viewers can learn more about National Wildlife Week, the incredible wildlife across America and how we can help protect them and their wild spaces by visiting NationalWildlifeWeek.nwf.org.

For further information on Mutual of Omaha's newest series, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, and its commitment to sharing conservation success stories and inspiring the next generation of conservationists, check out WildKingdom.com.

About the National Wildlife Federation

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation's mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change.

About Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom

Since its network television premiere in 1963, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom has been one of the most loved and respected wildlife programs in television history. The new series, "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild", celebrates stories of conservation success, including the great work of caring, compassionate experts and how they are making a positive impact on the Wild Kingdom. For more information about Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom and to watch the new series, visit WildKingdom.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Wildlife Federation