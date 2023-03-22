Greenbrier announces new railcar orders and preliminary results for fiscal second quarter

~ Orders for 4,500 units valued at $580 million during fiscal Q2 ~

~ GAAP EPS range of $0.95 to $1.00 ~

LAKE OWSWEGO, Ore., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today announced that it had received orders for 4,500 new railcars with an aggregate value of $580 million during its fiscal second quarter ended on February 28, 2023. Orders for the quarter included tank cars, automobile-carrying railcars, boxcars and covered hopper cars, and were consistent with Greenbrier's expectations for the period.

Separately, Greenbrier today announced preliminary financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2023. Greenbrier expects revenue of approximately $1.1 billion, deliveries of 7,200 units and GAAP EPS of $0.95 to $1.00 per share.

Lorie L. Tekorius, CEO and President, said, "Our order activity and financial performance in the second quarter demonstrate Greenbrier's market-leading position in freight railcar sales, leasing and services. This reflects great execution by our commercial and leasing teams, excellence in engineering, agility in manufacturing and resourcefulness in global sourcing. Fundamentally, Greenbrier is well-positioned and moving ahead in our markets."

Greenbrier expects to announce fiscal second-quarter earnings on April 10. In place of a conference call, Greenbrier will provide additional information regarding its recent financial performance and strategic plans at its previously announced Investor Day on April 12. Webcast registration details are available at Greenbrier's investor relations website at investors.gbrx.com. A live webcast of the Investor Day, including presentation materials, will be accessible through Greenbrier's website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentations.

Certain orders referenced in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

