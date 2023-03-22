Agency Revolution Leverages Mobile AI Engine and ChatGPT to Launch Social Media App for the Insurance Industry

Mobile social selling solution enables insurance agents to automate the creation of personalized social posts with one click

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution, which provides websites and marketing automation software for insurance agencies, just launched an AI-powered social media app that enables insurance carriers and agents to create and distribute content to connect with and educate consumer and business clients and prospects quickly and easily.

The new solution uses ChatGPT and Vestorly, a content curation platform acquired by FMG, Agency Revolution's parent company, in 2022. The combination enables agents to deliver content that matches their personal and professional interests while activating ChatGPT to add AI-generated posts, which increase social interactions. Insurance carriers can also use the platform to push content to agents, enabling them to select the information they want to use, adjust as needed, and post from their phones. The platform is also available for financial advisors, announced by FMG last week.

"There's real excitement in the insurance industry about the opportunities with AI and significant buzz around ChatGPT. While many ideas will take a long time to develop, agents and carriers can use our solution to generate relevant and personalized social content right now," said Jason Walker, President, Agency Revolution.

"Adopting social media solutions is challenging, because many tools require too much time and effort from agents and advisors," adds Dave Christensen, Chief Product Officer of FMG. "We have blended two game-changing solutions—Vestorly and ChatGPT—for users to automatically generate and personalize engaging posts, creating a better, more efficient way to engage their clients and prospects."

The mobile app benefits from the experience and market leadership of FMG and Agency Revolution. It is built on the firm's Curator platform, which incorporates compliance requirements and social media best practices. Using questions to engage readers, including bullets and emojis, summarizing key points, and including hashtags, the platform humanizes agents' and advisors' posts. Future phases will enable enhanced personalization based on preferences for tone, length, and formatting: a digital voice print that will be added to the agency profile and can be applied to any content on the platform.

About Agency Revolution

Agency Revolution provides websites and marketing automation software for insurance agencies and brokerages in the U.S. and Canada. Its software is designed to help agencies increase revenue and grow retention by automating processes that are typically done manually. This reduces the workload for producers and CSRs while providing the agency with performance and activity analytics in real-time. Agency Revolution is a division of FMG, which powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps more than 40,000 financial advisors and insurance agents stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Creating over 200 new pieces of timely and authentic content for its library each month, FMG empowers its customers to execute effective marketing campaigns in an efficient and compliant manner. Based in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices nationwide, FMG combines marketing best practices with cutting-edge technology to give its customers a competitive advantage. For more information on Agency Revolution, please visit www.agencyrevolution.com.

