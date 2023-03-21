TUSK Partners Advises Prism Dental Services in its sale to Full Smile Dental …

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK") the premiere dental-focused M&A Advisor, advised Prism Dental Services in its partnership with Full Smile Dental. The transaction was led by Josh Swearingen, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Partners. Alex Cherniavsky, Samuel Lupton, and George May spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

TUSK was instrumental in making sure my business achieved the highest possible valuation with the deal terms I desired.

Under the leadership of Dr. James VandeBerg, Prism Dental Services has provided top-tier dental care to the San Antonio, Texas area since 2008. Dr. VandeBerg expanded his practice from a single location to multi-location DSO throughout the course of 15 years.

Dr. James VandeBerg, Founder of Prism Dental Services shared, "I came to TUSK for a Full Day Deep Dive session a year ago where the TUSK team helped me build out my exit strategy in preparation for a sale. They were instrumental in making sure my business achieved the highest possible valuation with the deal terms I desired. TUSK is excellent at what they do, and they are a gift to their clients. I could not be happier with the way TUSK found the right partner for me, and I am looking forward to beginning this new journey with Full Smile."

Keshia Higgins, Chief Financial Officer at Full Smile Dental commented, "Dr. VandeBerg and his team built an excellent business. The Prism Dental Services team is incredibly talented, and we are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with them. The Full Smile team along with the Prism Dental Services team will continue to provide the best dental care and experience. We look forward to a seamless transition with Dr. VandeBerg and his team."

About Prism Dental Services

Prism Dental Services is a leading multi-location DSO in the San Antonio, Texas area. Prism Dental Services was founded in 2008 by Dr. VandeBerg and continued a growth tear over the span of 15 years. Prism Dental Services offers a variety of dental care services in all locations for all ages. For more information, visit: https://sanantonioortho.com, https://boerneorthopedo.com, or https://newbraunfelsbraces.com

About Full Smile Dental

Full Smile Dental provides best-in-class services in a modern and comfortable setting. Their experienced dental professionals offer personalized and innovative dental treatments in Dumas, Canyon, Amarillo, Farwell, Dalhart, and the surrounding areas. With compassionate providers and a reputation for excellence, you can feel confident in their care as they support your goals for improved oral health and wellbeing. For more information: https://fullsmiledental.com

About TUSK Partners

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $800M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com .

