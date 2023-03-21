Treasure Data Announces Full HIPAA Support to Safeguard Patient Data and Privacy

HIPAA Compliance Within all Treasure Data Products Supports Enterprise Customers to Use Protected Health Information Securely and Provide Better Connected Patient Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data™, an award-winning enterprise customer data platform (CDP) provider, today announced that it has achieved full HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) compliance, demonstrating the company's commitment to all-encompassing data security for its customers and partners. This advancement ensures HIPAA support for all Treasure Data products, which are designed to help deliver truly connected patient experiences for healthcare, life sciences, and pharmaceutical brands.

"Effective and efficient data security and privacy are at the core of any product engineered for the healthcare space. By combining HIPAA support to its other existing security compliances and certifications, Treasure Data once again has demonstrated that security is an area of strength in their product offerings," said David Wallace, research director of customer intelligence and analytics at IDC. "Quality CDPs are in a unique position to deliver connected patient experiences for healthcare providers through omni-channel engagement and personalization by aggregating and activating data securely, and in a manner that exemplifies empathy and trust."

HIPAA established the standards that protect the confidentiality, integrity, and security of protected health information (PHI). As healthcare becomes more digitized, the industry has also recognized the importance of safeguarding electronic protected health information (ePHI). Treasure Data's Customer Data Cloud powers some of the largest companies in pharmaceuticals, health and medical devices, insurance, and life sciences, and as part of Treasure Data's commitment to meeting all relevant HIPAA standards regarding both PHI and ePHI, among other assessments, testing, and mandatory employee HIPAA training, the company undergoes numerous annual external audits to ensure compliance.

"Confirmed by our latest research , data security and privacy were the number one criteria for enterprises when considering a CDP investment," stated Aysha Khan, Treasure Data CISO and CIO. "We know that healthcare providers unequivocally require the best data security and privacy protection available. Treasure Data achieving compliance for both HIPAA and FISC requirements, along with our ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification and successful SOC 2 Type 2 auditing, enables us to empower our customers to improve experiences and quality of life for patients while effectively protecting data and patient privacy."

To learn more about today's HIPAA compliance announcement, please read the HIPAA Security Rule whitepaper . Furthermore, if you'd like to request a copy of our most recent audit conducted over the required HIPAA controls, please refer to our Trust & Security Center here . In addition, Treasure Data will also be participating in Reuters' " Pharma USA 2023 " event at booth 28 demonstrating patient engagement and patient assistance use cases where PII and PHI are used together, in Philadelphia, PA, March 28-29, 2023.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Treasure Data Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects identities in unified customer profiles, applies privacy, and makes insights and predictions available for Marketing, Service, Sales and Operations to drive personalized engagement and improve customer acquisition, sales, and retention.

Treasure Data is trusted by hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, has won numerous awards, and has been named a strong performer and leader by top analyst firms. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Treasure Data has offices in Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, and France to help leading brands around the world make the connection. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

