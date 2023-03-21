STERITECH DEVELOPS NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH CHURCH'S TEXAS CHICKEN TO EXPAND FOOD SAFETY INITIATIVES

Steritech will Provide Additional Food Safety and Operational Excellence Resources for all 872 Restaurants

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steritech, an industry leader in food safety and operational excellence, announced a new strategic relationship with Church's Texas Chicken. Steritech will provide additional food safety and operational excellence training and resources for all 872 restaurant locations.

"At Steritech, we don't just teach the techniques for the management and maintenance of proper food safety and operational excellence practices, we work directly with each brand to better establish a food safety and operational excellence culture that embodies what is unique about that brand and can be passed on to multi-unit locations," said Doug Sutton, President of Steritech. "We're excited to work closely with Church's Texas Chicken as they continue their mission to share the authentically unique flavors of Texas with all of their guests."

Church's Texas Chicken is one of the world's largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains. Founded in San Antonio in 1952, Church's Texas Chicken has been serving small-batch chicken recipes that are hand-battered and double-breaded for over seven decades.

"At Church's, we strive to deliver great food and service at an unbeatable value for our guests, while ensuring a clean and safe environment," said Luis de la Torre, VP of Global Ops Services, Church's Texas Chicken. "We are committed to providing our guests with high-quality products, service, and operational standards, and Steritech will provide additional tools and resources to further enhance the restaurant's ability to offer our guests the amazing fried chicken and fabulous Honey-Butter Biscuits™ that made us famous."

For more information or for additional food safety resources please visit, www.steritech.com .

ABOUT STERITECH

For more than 35 years, Steritech has been an industry leader and pioneer in providing best-in-class assessments and consulting services to multi-location businesses to accelerate growth, drive operational consistency and mitigate risks.

With the experience gained as a pioneer in the food safety arena, Steritech today partners with multi-location businesses on delivering their ideal brand experience every time, everywhere. Through on-site coaching paired with robust data insights and reporting, Steritech helps brands close performance-impacting gaps to create customer experiences that drive growth, promote loyalty and trust, protect people and reduce risk.

Steritech employs more than 450 full-time Specialists across the United States and Canada. These professionals are trained to understand and assess a brand's specific standards to provide insights to help close performance gaps and drive growth. Steritech is part of Rentokil Terminix, a leading business services company, operating across the United States and Canada.

About Church's Texas Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Chicken® is one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, The Church's Chicken Sandwich, Tenders, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's®, along with its sister brands Church's Texas Chicken® (in the Americas) and Texas Chicken® (outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and international territories. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners since 2021, Church's® celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2022. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

