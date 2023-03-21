Innovid Brings Data-Driven Personalization to Walmart's Demand-Side Platform's CTV Advertising Capabilities

New integration helps Walmart Connect advertisers deliver more relevant ad creative to connected TV ads

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV, today announced its partnership to power more personalized ad creative for Walmart DSP, the demand-side platform for the omnichannel retail media business of America's largest retailer – Walmart Connect . In addition to creative personalization, optimization and interactive experiences for placements like connected TV (CTV), Innovid will also offer ad delivery services to ensure the highest-quality video experience for the end consumer.

"As the influence of retail media networks grow, we are thrilled to integrate Innovid's capabilities within the Walmart DSP to further enhance the relevance and effectiveness of CTV ad creative and provide independent ad serving to ensure the highest quality and consumer experience, across all devices," said Krista Panoff, SVP Global Enterprise Development, Innovid. "Through this partnership, our customers will be able to create even more personalized and relevant ad campaigns that drive better results, while maintaining a seamless, efficient workflow."

US digital retail media ad spending is projected to increase by 25.8% and reach $51.36 billion this year, according to eMarketer . By 2024, it will make up almost 20% of total digital ad spending* as advertisers look to combat addressability depreciation by investing in media environments powered by first-party data. The partnership between Innovid and Walmart DSP empowers brands with data-driven precision and powerful ad management, allowing them to reach and engage their target audience and measure performance, ultimately closing the gap between spending and sales.

"Through Walmart DSP, marketers can more effectively reach Walmart's millions of customers across inventory, optimize their media spend, and connect with consumers on highly sought-after platforms like CTV and beyond," Panoff added.

By integrating Innovid's Dynamic Creative Optimization technology (DCO) with the Walmart DSP, advertisers can quickly and automatically optimize the content to deliver the most effective message and design to each customer, in real time. Powered by AI, Innovid's DCO solution enables more engaging and interactive CTV creative, which can result in improved campaign performance and outcomes and which is particularly important as investments in CTV continue to increase, necessitating better performance and return on advertising spend.

"We're excited for the continuous development of our well-grounded ad server partner, Innovid, and its connection with Walmart's first-party data through the Walmart DSP (powered by The Trade Desk)," said Jim Rubio, Associate Director, Precision, Spark Foundry. "Innovid and Walmart's new DCO certified partnership will bring us powerful 2P data-driven personalization to advance our audience targeting precision and be able to open new opportunities for us to connect with Walmart consumers in the most effective, relevant way."

The partnership applies to Walmart DSP's off-site inventory which gives brands and agencies a rare opportunity to connect with the retailer's premium customer base through a variety of channels and platforms. By connecting and measuring both online and in-store performance, the Walmart DSP closes the measurement loop, offering targeting, reporting and omnichannel insights down to a granular level.

The new capabilities are immediately available to Innovid customers who are already advertising through the Walmart DSP. For more information, please email solutions@innovid.com .

*eMarketer Retail Media Ad Spending Forecast, August 2022

