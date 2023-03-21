Espire Dental Announces the Acquisition of Five Colorado-Based Dental Practices

The fast-growing, doctor-led integrated dental organization (IDO) expands its footprint to 26 practices in the western U.S.

DENVER, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Espire Dental, a fast-growing, elite, cosmetic and multi-specialty group practice, founded and operated by dentists with a vision to create something extraordinary, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Fox Creek Family Dental, a five-location group with practices located in Longmont, Loveland, Thornton, Westminster and Broomfield, CO.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, Espire Dental is both turning heads and turning the dental industry upside down, with its mission to radically elevate the dental experience among its growing footprint of 26 practices located throughout Colorado, California, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. The company actively seeks practices with a clinical philosophy focused on the patient experience, while placing significant emphasis on elevated, quality clinical care and true provider and employee fulfillment.

The addition of these five new dental practices strengthens Espire's position in the state of Colorado, expanding quality dental care and cosmetic dentistry throughout the state.

Tim Hill, Espire Dental CEO, is excited about the cultural synergy between Espire, Fox Creek Family Dental, its owner Dr. Ryan Koenig, D.D.S, and his amazing team. "Espire is the solution for elevated private-practice dentists who would not typically join a DSO. We're proud to partner with Dr. Ryan Koenig, his providers and practice teams who have a rich history of providing exceptional dental care within their communities. These five locations are an ideal fit with our existing Colorado footprint, and we look forward to working together to advance quality dental care to patients in Colorado."

Fox Creek Family Dental has been providing exceptional patient care in the Longmont, Loveland, Thornton, Westminster and Broomfield communities. "When I first met the leadership team at Espire, I knew that they were creating something unique and were the perfect fit for our practice teams and patients. We searched for a partner with a proven track record to grow and support our team members, but we didn't want to lose our personalized patient experience. We found that partner and are proud to join Espire in elevating the entire dental industry," Dr. Koenig said.

Espire Dental provides its practices with best-in-class business support services including practice operations, clinical training, human resources, marketing and accounting. Offering business support to practices while creating hospitality-like dental experiences not only sets Espire apart from other group dental partners, but it allows its dentists to create healthy, beautiful smiles while building relationships with their patients and continue to lead their valued clinical and support team.

About Espire Dental

Espire Dental is a group of practices founded by doctors with a vision to create something extraordinary: a dental setting where excellence in dentistry meets inspired hospitality. Espire is pioneering a new practice category, operating as an Integrated Dental Organization (IDO) instead of a DSO to create a large, top quality and unique group practice operating under a single, trusted brand. With a focus on cosmetic dentistry and elevated quality, multi-specialty care, and creating exceptional experiences for patients and employees, Espire believes that we bring out the best in people. Espire is a fast-growing group of 26 practices, looking to build its presence in the Western United States. Learn more at www.espiredental.com.

