NSM Insurance Group Acquires ELMC Subsidiaries from J.C. Flowers to Establish Platform in Medical Stop Loss and Managed Care Space

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. , March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSM Insurance Group, the nation's leading specialty insurance provider with more than $1.5B in premium across 25+ niche insurance programs in the U.S. and U.K., today announced the completion of its acquisition of Sequoia Reinsurance Services, LLC, IOA Re, LLC and its divisions Rockport Benefits and Insurance Resources and Auditing Services, LLC, subsidiaries of ELMC Risk Solutions, LLC ("ELMC"), a portfolio company of J.C. Flowers & Co. ("J.C. Flowers"). J.C. Flowers is a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry.

NSM acquires three companies to establish platform in medical stop loss and managed care space

"We're entrepreneurs at heart and we seize compelling opportunities to partner with high-performing companies with a proven track record of profitability," said Bill McKernan, President of NSM Insurance Group. "We're excited about the synergies we have with the individual teams and the significant growth potential for each business. Our team is committed, motivated and laser focused on driving the continued growth and innovation of these three businesses."

"J.C. Flowers is proud to have supported ELMC's growth over the years to include some of the most well-respected managing general underwriters in the industry," said Eric Rahe, Managing Director and Co-President of J.C. Flowers. "This is a positive outcome, and we believe these companies will continue to thrive as part of NSM."

Richard Fleder, CEO of ELMC added, "Sequoia Re, IOA Re and Rockport are remarkable MGUs with terrific management teams. We are very happy to have found a great home for them!"

The acquired businesses are industry leaders in the field of medical stop loss insurance and managed care insurance — delivering robust and innovative insurance solutions to their clients and broking partners.

"We're thrilled to join the NSM family of best-in-class insurance offerings that truly lead the way in delivering comprehensive products to our distribution partners," said John Parker, President and CEO of IOA Re. "NSM is well respected throughout the industry for building successful businesses and their unparalleled expertise, resources and capacity will help take our collective businesses to new heights."

Dan Bolgar, President and CEO of Sequoia Reinsurance Services added, "The Sequoia team is delighted to join forces with NSM. Not only is this validation of what the team has built over our short history, but we are joining a firm whose very foundation is delivery of product and consistent value to its risk partners. We know NSM can help us navigate marketplace change while we continue to enhance and innovate our product offerings."

Rockport Benefits is co-led by managing directors Amy Argeros and Heidi Herlihy, industry veterans with extensive experience in the medical stop loss industry. "We are truly energized about partnering with NSM to expand our presence in the marketplace," said Ms. Argeros and Ms. Herlihy. "As a highly-respected and reliable managing general underwriter known for delivering unparalleled service and creative stop loss solutions, we believe the future is very bright with NSM."

Over the past 32 years, NSM has developed a winning formula for building the industry's most successful and sustainable programs, consistently outperforming competitors and driving industry-leading growth and profitability over the last four years. These acquisitions complement NSM's robust portfolio of specialty insurance programs and brands for the commercial P&C industry and consumer insurance — backed by the company's state-of-the-art resources, including IT, operations, marketing, HR and finance.

About NSM Insurance Group

NSM Insurance Group is the nation's leading specialty insurance provider, exclusively focused on building successful insurance programs. For more than 30 years, NSM has been committed to delivering industry-specific insurance programs that help agents meet the unique needs of their customers and fuel market growth through innovative development, underwriting, distribution and claims expertise. The company has built more than $1.5 billion in premium across 25+ specialty insurance programs and brands in the U.S. and U.K. focused on collector cars; pets; social services and behavioral health; addiction treatment; coastal condominiums; towing and garage; trucking; sports and fitness; professional liability for contractors, architects and engineers; habitational; staffing; and workers' compensation. For more information on NSM, visit nsminc.com.

About J.C. Flowers & Co.

J.C. Flowers is a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, the firm has approximately $4 billion of assets under management. J.C. Flowers has offices in New York, London and Palm Beach with a 21-person investment staff who have a combined 300+ years of experience. Over its 25-year history, J.C. Flowers has invested more than $17 billion of capital in 65 portfolio companies in 18 countries across a range of industry subsectors including banking, insurance and reinsurance, securities firms, specialty finance, and services and asset management. For more information, please visit www.jcfco.com.

