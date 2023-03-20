Kiva Confections Announces Expansion Into the Missouri Market

The Leader in Cannabis Edibles Expands North American Footprint Through Exclusive Partnership with C3 Industries, Furthering its Mission to Provide Premium, Trustworthy Cannabis Edibles to the World

OAKLAND, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiva Confections , the global leader in cannabis edibles, today announced its brand expansion into the Missouri market. Over the next year, Kiva Confections will work with C3 Industries , a multi-state, vertically- integrated cannabis company with headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI, to bring the brand's portfolio of award-winning edibles to retailers across the Missouri market via an exclusive licensing partnership.

"We're absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to bring our house of brands into the burgeoning Missouri market and partner with a like-minded company like C3," says Kiva Confections Co-Founder, Kristi Palmer. "We can't wait for consumers to discover our premium, precisely-dosed, and delicious suite of edibles that so many across the U.S. and Canada have come to trust and love."

Missouri consumers can begin to find Kiva's effects-based Camino and vegan Camino Sours Gummies in popular flavors including Midnight Blueberry 5:1 CBN, Watermelon Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Wild Berry, and Watermelon Spritz at select retail stores across the state beginning this month, with their microdosed, vegan-friendly Petra Mints arriving throughout the remainder of the year.

"Our partnership with Kiva, one of the country's most popular cannabis brands, is a testament to our expert manufacturing and distribution capabilities and another important milestone for C3," commented C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta. "Missouri is one of the fastest-growing cannabis markets in the country, and we are excited to bring Kiva's high-quality portfolio of edible products to medical patients and adult-use customers throughout the state."

Kiva's entry into Missouri marks its 12th state expansion in North America and arrives at a time of exponential growth within their home market of the United States. The brand's award-winning cannabis-infused chocolates, mints, gummies, and chews continue to raise the bar for edibles across the industry: bringing the same level of integrity, passion, innovation, and craftsmanship to each new territory. For more information on Kiva Confections, its suite of products, and to find a dispensary near you, please visit KivaConfections.com and follow us on Instagram @madebykiva .

About Kiva Confections

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis for the better. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area, California home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, chews, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended, and sought-after available. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a passionate customer base throughout thousands of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, OH, OK, MA, MI, OK, MO, HI, and Canada.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with several product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Meds, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company produces high-quality cannabis products across all categories in Oregon, Michigan and Massachusetts and is soon to launch in Missouri. For more information, visit www.c3industries.com.

