John Levitske joins HKA's Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages Group as Partner

CHICAGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA announced that John Levitske has joined the firm as a Partner in the forensic accounting and commercial damages group based out of Chicago, IL.

John is an experienced senior advisor to companies, legal counsel, executives, and investors, with more than 35 years of experience regarding financial, business valuation, accounting, and damages issues in complex commercial situations, such as business disputes, shareholder disputes, bankruptcy disputes, and M&A transaction disputes. In particular, John's extensive business valuation disputes experience and multi-disciplinary skills will add depth to HKA's capabilities.

John has served as an expert witness where his work has included jury and bench trials, mediations, and arbitrations under ICC, LCIA, SCC, AAA, JAMS, FINRA, and direct private arbitrations in the U.S. and internationally, and he has also served as a neutral arbitrator. He works across all industries and is experienced with private and public companies, diverse businesses and asset classes, and various types of enterprise structures and stakeholder interests.

Prior to joining HKA, John held senior positions with Ankura Consulting, Duff & Phelps (Kroll), and KPMG. He earned an MBA from the University of Notre Dame, a JD from the Duquesne University of Law, and a BSBA from Duquesne University.

"John is a welcome addition and brings a wealth of experience to HKA's Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages group. John has vast experience in business valuation, forensic accounting, and commercial damages. We're excited to have him join our collaborative team and look forward to continuing HKA's commercial damages growth." said David Bones, Partner, Co-Lead of Commercial Damages Practice.

